(Yahoo)   Houston man realizes fast food places upcharge. Ric Romero is on the case   (yahoo.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The word is upsell and every restaurant does it.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is why they keep replacing you guys with Californians.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Would you like any dessert?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As Click 2 reports, the difference between a small combo (small drink and small side) and a medium (medium drink and medium side) is 54 cents. But as Tharp explains, "It's the principle my stupidity about it."
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
All of the fast food places I've been to list the different prices for small, medium, and large portions. They also have pictures.
 
cgremlin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Upselling doesn't really bother me because I always specify the size when ordering.  What DOES bother me is when they're in such a damned hurry to ask "do you want cheese on that?!" that they're not paying attention and get the order wrong.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"It all started when Glen Tharp went to order a delicious combo meal from a Houston Burger King"

Fark user imageView Full Size


You eat at Burger King because you need raw mats to craft a turd.  Not because the food is "delicious".
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Got BK for lunch yesterday, and upgraded to the large meal.  I've been tricked, deceived even! What low morals does this cruel world have?!

/I skipped breakfast!
//Was in a rush!
///Ok I just sound fat.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If he's been offered small, medium or large then would he have complained that they did not offer the burger without cheese, it's only 25 cents less but it's the principle of the thing. Is it too much effort for them to read us the entire menu aloud?
 
kozlo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In my little world, the New York State rest stop in Angola, New York is the epitome of upsell for the food there. Such a cool rest stop though.
 
Slayinit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My Dad, on his occasional custody visit, would take us to this steak dinner buffet line at the mall. I remember the chant clearly as it would fade into hearing range as we we approached the cashier:

"Fresh, hot delicious mushroom sauce? Fresh, hot delicious mushroom sauce?" -  ad infinitum.

It was memorizing. However, the add-on ladle of love was expensive (apparently) as dad absolutely refused to indulge us this steak-soaking addition to our meal. They even put it on the mashed potatoes...

/Fark you, dad. I make my own damn fresh, hot delicious sauce now and the kids love it! But we serve it on the side and call it 'soup'.

//not bitter
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Slayinit: "Fresh, hot delicious mushroom sauce? Fresh, hot delicious mushroom sauce?" -  ad infinitum.


Little known fact: This is what Donald Trump chants right before he busts a load in a hooker's face.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is why I only eat at Four Seasons restaurants. No upselling, but they do give me an attitude when I ask for ketchup packets for my beef bourguignon.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Slayinit: My Dad, on his occasional custody visit, would take us to this steak dinner buffet line at the mall. I remember the chant clearly as it would fade into hearing range as we we approached the cashier:

"Fresh, hot delicious mushroom sauce? Fresh, hot delicious mushroom sauce?" -  ad infinitum.

It was memorizing. However, the add-on ladle of love was expensive (apparently) as dad absolutely refused to indulge us this steak-soaking addition to our meal. They even put it on the mashed potatoes...

/Fark you, dad. I make my own damn fresh, hot delicious sauce now and the kids love it! But we serve it on the side and call it 'soup'.

//not bitter


I used to bite my nails a lot when I was tiny.
My dad told me that if I quit biting my nails he'd buy me a pair of Air Jordans (this was in the late 80s maybe early 90s) and since I was in some respects a poor kid that would be great.  Most of my clothes came from hand me downs.

I was half a size too big for kids sizes so the price show up something like $20-$40 I can't remember.  He refused to pay the difference.

But at least I learned two awesome lessons that day.  I learned how to stop biting my nails, and I learned that adults are not to be trusted.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I can't believe how whiny this guy is.
If he thinks HE had it bad, let me tell you what happened to me, and more than once!
I barely finished my order of two sandwiches (one burger-type and some chicken type), and of course a diet drink since I'm calorie conscious, yet this harpie on the speaker system had the AUDACITY to ask me if I wanted fries with that!!
Do you think if I WANTED fries I couldn't order fries?!
Or was she just fat-shaming me for ordering two sandwiches?!!
I swear, these people in fast food should look for other places to work.
Sheesh.
 
