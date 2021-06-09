 Skip to content
(C|Net)   Apple, Android, Windows sittin' in a tree F-A-C-E-T-I-M-I-N-G   (cnet.com) divider line
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Google's Duo works for me, and I'm a Windows person.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If it requires a certain CODEC package that shall not be named then I will never install it. I won't break every other multimedia application under the sun just for video chat.

/wish I had never owned an iPod
 
The Red Zone [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
shiat in one hand, hope in the other. Is there a chance technology will lead the way to closing the political gap as well?

/Why can't we be friends?
 
Frederf [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yes finally I can attend my Zune meetings
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Call me when they make an app that works on actual operating systems, and not just loading it up in a browser.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Frederf: Yes finally I can attend my Zune meetings


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's called google duo.
 
