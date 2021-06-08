 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Going to get tacos in the Everglades turns out to be a bad idea   (local10.com) divider line
    Everglades National Park  
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i don't understand this story at all. why not go get tacos ANYWHERE in the general miami area? if you were just going flying for fun why add the taco part to the story at all? is arcadia particularly known for its tacos these days? should i go there for tacos in the future?

and they tried to get to 75 to put the plane down, but couldn't make it? i guarantee that if they HAD safely landed that plane on 75, at least 2 cars would have immediately run into it at 95-100+ mph, probably killing all involved.....were these dudes even sober?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are the Tacos ok?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 403x500]


Burn that shiat with fire
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

luna1580: i don't understand this story at all. why not go get tacos ANYWHERE in the general miami area? if you were just going flying for fun why add the taco part to the story at all? is arcadia particularly known for its tacos these days? should i go there for tacos in the future?

and they tried to get to 75 to put the plane down, but couldn't make it? i guarantee that if they HAD safely landed that plane on 75, at least 2 cars would have immediately run into it at 95-100+ mph, probably killing all involved.....were these dudes even sober?

[Fark user image image 584x535]


$100 tacos
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 403x500]

Burn that shiat with fire


Yes, that's how you cook things
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Going to get tacos in the Everglades"

I'm pretty sure this is some sort of euphemism, though I'm not sure for what exactly.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When life gives you alligators, make tacos.
 
baorao
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I just assume everyone in Florida has an Uber-like drug mule gig they can turn to in desperate times. especially those with planes
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't a Lear Jet
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Going to get tacos in the Everglades"

I'm pretty sure this is some sort of euphemism, though I'm not sure for what exactly.


When you go down on a girl but find the area particularly...swampy?

"Dude, I was going for tacos, but I went to the place in the Everglades. Lots of brush, very wet, and smelled like dead alligators. "
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Going to get tacos in the Everglades turns out to be a bad idea

FTFY
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

luna1580: is arcadia particularly known for its tacos these days


Taco Tuesday at Arcadia airport (X06) is provided by a food truck.
The mom and son who operate the truck do the cooking on site.

Their food is awesome.

The young men were flying from Tamiami exec to Arcadia airport. Probably building time in that aircraft. Or just because they could.

My airstrip is about 25 m due east of Arcadia. We used to go over there regularly on Tuesdays. And Mondays, when fuel is cheaper than usual
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Going to get tacos in the Everglades"

I'm pretty sure this is some sort of euphemism, though I'm not sure for what exactly.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Do I really have to spell it out for you?
 
