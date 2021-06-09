 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Baby finds balloon with the most heart-breaking message on it and damn this pollen   (msn.com) divider line
16
    More: Sad, Madison Square Garden, Cyanobacteria, Algal bloom, Muhammad Ali, Algae, Adorable Mama, Conformation show, Harmful Algal Bloom  
•       •       •

672 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 Jun 2021 at 1:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not gonna watch a video with a commercial longer than the video.

*kicks baby*

F*ck you for wasting my time.

*spits*
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
fark that website
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I know I'll sound old-fashioned, but I believe some things deserve privacy. I wouldn't have made a video of this just to go viral. That's heartbreaking personal stuff. Everyone is after their 15 minutes of fame, regardless of the cost to others. I'd be horrified if that was something I had sent upward. It's not for others entertainment.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Since the focus of the video was clearly the woman and her baby I have trouble thinking this actually happened. If Facebook increased the narcissism of people by 900% then Tik Tok is like 3000%.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Must try and remember that the MSN site really doesn't work well on modern operating systems.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not glorifying that with a click or turning off my Noscript, so I'm just going to go the rest of my life assuming it said "Don't forget to drink your Ovaltine."
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What the hell kind of tend is this?   Watch video for an easily printable message?   (Which wasn't worth reporting)

That's worse than the Twitter post shown in a screenshot, captioned with the content of the tweet, then quoted again in the 'article' which puts in a full sentence that there was a tweet containing (text of the tweet), and the replies the tweet invoked.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't let my baby play with random trash in a park.
But I guess that's why I miss out on making viral videos like this.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lemme guess: baby finds balloon, swallows it, chokes to death.

Yeah, that is pollen worthy, subs.

/ "you're special"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It could have been worse
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Watch this clip to see what the message said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Biohazard - Medical Waste - Do Not Touch.  Covered with Hepatitis C. Contact CDC if found."
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Breaker Breaker: I know I'll sound old-fashioned, but I believe some things deserve privacy. I wouldn't have made a video of this just to go viral. That's heartbreaking personal stuff. Everyone is after their 15 minutes of fame, regardless of the cost to others. I'd be horrified if that was something I had sent upward. It's not for others entertainment.


The only point of TikTok seems to be "going viral" at any cost. As such, some of the content that gets posted there is actually quite disgusting. There are literally clips of surgeries being performed on tiktok. There are videos of dental procedures, other medical shiat. No warning, no option not to see it. Then you have the people who are "charitable" to the less fortunate. But they need everyone on tiktok to know what a good person they are, so of course they film it. No regard at all for the fact they're filming someone at possibly their lowest point. There's also the people who copy someone else who went viral first, because you know the world would stop turning if they didn't do their own take on someone else's idea. A lot of people on Tiktok are just assholes who need attention. The majority, I'd say. That's why you get people on there who promise to solve a problem you have, if you like their video. It's basically a pop-up ad. Or similarly, people who think they've figured out a solution to a problem when it actually doesn't exist, so they had to invent the problem and the solution.

Social media is certainly at its dumbest point yet, and Tiktok helped get us there.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Damn link kept trying to sell me a Ford.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"HAPPY HERPES"?
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Breaker Breaker: I know I'll sound old-fashioned, but I believe some things deserve privacy. I wouldn't have made a video of this just to go viral. That's heartbreaking personal stuff. Everyone is after their 15 minutes of fame, regardless of the cost to others. I'd be horrified if that was something I had sent upward. It's not for others entertainment.


Yeah but then how would she get attention?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.