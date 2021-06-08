 Skip to content
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At least they aren't slatted chairs.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They're Skrulls.
 
morg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Somebody's lockdown hobby got out of control and their spouse threatened to leave them unless they get rid of the 40 benches in the garage.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
None of these businesses have security cams to see who did it?  Helpful to know...muahaha
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So up in Yooperland will they just leave old stumps in front of the businesses instead?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wonder if they're poplar?
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I will wager that whoever did this isn't from Ann Arbor, but very much enjoys living in Ann Arbor. I'm from Ann Arbor, but I can't afford to live there.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Look out!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I wonder if they're poplar?


Only with splinter groups.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They should put those outside Pakistani hospitals to inspire confidence and show solidarity.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: None of these businesses have security cams to see who did it?  Helpful to know...muahaha


Had the same thought
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
see how long until they disappear
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

chitownmike: mcsiegs: None of these businesses have security cams to see who did it?  Helpful to know...muahaha

Had the same thought


I'd imagine if they took even the most elementary precautions against being identified they'd be fine, say wearing a mask and a hoodie or something.  Not like they're going to get the cops to bust out all the NCIS-style techno-effort to get them apprehended.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When it comes to figuring out how they got there, they're hoping to learn the unvarnished truth.
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I wonder if they're poplar?


Yeah they really spruce up the place.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have a neighbor who is an Ann Arbor small business owner and does all the carpentry for his store displays as well as around his house.   Wouldn't surprise me if he did this because he is that kind of guy.
 
