(Denver Channel)   Mother of 7-year-old wanted by police found dead arrested in Denver near las Vegas   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It took me several attempts to parse your title subby. Stick with copypasta."Mother wanted in murder of her 7-year-old son found dead near Las Vegas arrested in Denver"
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why was the 7 year old wanted and why did they arrest his dead mother?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That headline is making me hungry for a nice...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
7-year-old mother near Denver wanted dead Las Vegas police arrested.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is Andy Garcia OK?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This headline gave me brain scabies.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a lot to parse in this headline, like why the need to mention Las Vegas if they were already arrested dead in Denver? Denver is pretty big, I don't think anyone considers it a suburb of Las Vegas.  And anything can be "near Las Vegas" relative to what you're describing.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mother of 7-year-old wanted by police found dead arrested in Denver near las Vegas


So, something like...?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*reads headline*

*reads it again*

*reads it a 3rd time*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another way of saying "I'm leaning English".
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Why was the 7 year old wanted and why did they arrest his dead mother?


I thought it was the police who were found dead.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As far as dangling participles go, that was a master piece.

Subby found inspiration in a newspaper headline and then ran with it, like a true Farker.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WEEEWOOO WEEEWOOO WEEEWOOO

OPEN UP! IT'S THE DANGLING MODIFIER POLICE!

WEEEWOOO WEEEWOOO WEEEWOO
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King illegal forest to pig wild kill in it a is!
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HawgWild: WEEEWOOO WEEEWOOO WEEEWOOO

OPEN UP! IT'S THE DANGLING MODIFIER POLICE!

WEEEWOOO WEEEWOOO WEEEWOO


I got a dangling modifier for ya...
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: HawgWild: WEEEWOOO WEEEWOOO WEEEWOOO

OPEN UP! IT'S THE DANGLING MODIFIER POLICE!

WEEEWOOO WEEEWOOO WEEEWOO

I got a dangling modifier for ya...


Well that's just not appropriate ...
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha,   they just fixed it.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one way to get me to read TFA, subby.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: It took me several attempts to parse your title subby. Stick with copypasta."Mother wanted in murder of her 7-year-old son found dead near Las Vegas arrested in Denver"


Hell, even the original headline could use a comma or two
 
phenn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: It took me several attempts to parse your title subby. Stick with copypasta."Mother wanted in murder of her 7-year-old son found dead near Las Vegas arrested in Denver"


Even their headline wasn't properly formed.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby is having a stroke
 
Gruntbuggly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's certainly a mangled participle.  Too bad it's not in the form of a poem.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: It took me several attempts to parse your title subby. Stick with copypasta."Mother wanted in murder of her 7-year-old son found dead near Las Vegas arrested in Denver"


"Former Mother Arrested"
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Another way of saying "I'm leaning English".


Well, I guess that's better than tuning Japanese.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where the hell is Denver again?
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
principal caught sayof wanted for questioning.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: Where the hell is Denver again?


Near Las Vegas. Duh!
 
wiwille
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Wagstaff: Why was the 7 year old wanted and why did they arrest his dead mother?


That was seriously my thought when I read this headline.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Filling in, due to...WHAT?
Youtube sJgDYdA8dio
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Subby is having a stroke


how is subby formed ?
 
tin_man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinnacle Point: Is Andy Garcia OK?


Give it a name
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many questions, like whether they buried the survivors in Denver or Vegas.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How was the stroke, Subby?
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mother of las Vegas wanted by 7-year-old police arrested in Denver found near dead
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad they caught the mother. I'm got curious why she allegedly murdered her son. Was the child disabled? Was she crazy?

/Real horrorshow.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: It took me several attempts to parse your title subby. Stick with copypasta."Mother wanted in murder of her 7-year-old son found dead near Las Vegas arrested in Denver"


Yeah, it's like a farking Donald Trump word salad. I wish I was on subby's drugs. Hell, at this point, I almost wish I had suffered from subby's possible stroke. Getting sponge baths from a hot or even mildly attractive nurse is better than working all week to complete 'Honey, DO!' lists all weekend. :-)
 
gbv23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pricipal . Caught sayof mom that has stoped 7-year-old. " See, told ya so" Is He dead or not. CNN Says yes. Denver Times Looking for Vegas -OR- "hello, I am write subby to salute and wait for answer again
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police arrested 7-year-old las Vegas Mother wanted by Denver found near dead of in
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mother suspected, in Las Vegas, infanticide apprehended in Denver?

/
But let's all be honest Cramming the kid's age is mandatory in order to make people feel more outraged! what farking udder bullshiat farkery!
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Glad they caught the mother. I'm got curious why she allegedly murdered her son. Was the child disabled? Was she crazy?

/Real horrorshow.


Stop threadjacking.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice one, subby. Whole lotta *whoosh* in here.
 
FkYouFkYouFkYou-WhosNext
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This headline and article in one image:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litespeed74: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/sJgDYdA8​dio?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Yeah, maybe extend that pause between the two statements a little.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
English, motherfarkers.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is headline of the year material right here
 
typerrrrrrrr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> Rodriguez is being booked into a Denver-area jail for one county of open murder pending extradition to Las Vegas

fark it, if it passes spell check, SEND IT!
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK to be fair the actual article headline isn't much better.  Guessing subby was satirizing.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a former copy editor, that headline is trash and it made my frontal lobes ache.

Suspect in son's murder arrested in Denver

See? Simple. Can't understand why Vegas is even part of the headline.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline made me think somebody's keyboard threw up...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RI_Red: As a former copy editor, that headline is trash and it made my frontal lobes ache.

Suspect in son's murder arrested in Denver

See? Simple. Can't understand why Vegas is even part of the headline.


Mother suspected, in Las Vegas, infanticide apprehended in Denver?

I think mine's better.
But I'm open to knowing why mine isn't better
 
