(The Scottish Sun)   Darwin misses golden opportunity of not being at the controls of train after foolish teenage girl lies on railway track while on her phone
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The countdown is on for this new insta challenge?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, now I can't get the song out of my head.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't I watch the video?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Those rails seem...unusually tall.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We provided psychological care for train crews and others involved in "operational fatalities" for over 25 years.

Worst was when a person lying on the tracks was decapitated, and the head went through a bedroom window, striking a pregnant woman who went into cardiac arrest. Mother and baby were both lost.

Unintended consequences are a biatch...
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*twiddles moustache
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tommy played piano like a kid out in the rain.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
whatev! yolo!
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I never understood the trope of tying the damsel to the tracks.

I understood "a fate worse than death", and the evil landlord's bowdlerized intentions. This typically led to the getting tied on the tracks. As a persuader. But it is such a common trope, which I always found odd.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Stoopid is as stoopid does.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Do you mean this one?

Dumb Ways to Die
Youtube IJNR2EpS0jw
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh long Johnson South Park
Youtube ebQUc1mOUDk
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My step-brother killed himself by lying down on the tracks at a busy crossing during rush hour.  My mother married a couple of men with unstable offsping but this guy was the worst.
 
