(CNN)   If you're against vaccines maybe you shouldn't be working at a hospital... just sayin'   (cnn.com) divider line
195 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2021 at 5:09 PM



Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like a chemistry major who is against the use of all "chemicals".
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"We're not firing you because you won't get the vaccine.  We're firing you because you lack the basic intelligence, understanding of medical science, and training necessary to work at this hospital.  This was evidenced by you refusing to get the vaccine."
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Baytown, I knew it.

If white trash was a country Baytown would be the capital.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I mean... in dumb dumb Conservative freedom land shouldn't an employer be able to fire people for any reason? I would think that they'd applaud this.

In libby lib land I'd love to help you, but I'm afraid being an idiot isn't a protected class. Sorry :(
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The mother of a friend is an antivaxx and she works in a nursing home. Of course she caught covid and a bunch of people there died from covid... and of course she still wont get vaccinated, doesnt matter how many people she kills... covid came in the nursing home from the boss because of course the boss is an antivaxx karen who didnt want to work from home even if all she does is administrative work, she just had to show up to infect everybody.

I hope the families sue their asses into oblivion.
 
jumac
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
once the vaccine become approved ever state should say anyone who don't get it who don't have medical reason why will be charged with endangering the public.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Like that pulmonologist on a 9th smoking break,
happens all the time.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cool, fire em
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Where are the death panels we were promised?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, we're letting pharmacists fill only the prescriptions they're comfortable filling so...
 
Hollyfeld [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 minute ago  

batrachoseps: Where are the death panels we were promised?


Death panels for antivaxxers should be a thing.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Now they can start their own hospitals with hookworms and black plague!
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Jennifer Bridges, one of the plaintiffs, told KTRK that employees who did not comply with the policy have been suspended. Houston Methodist said any employee that did not comply with the vaccine policy will be suspended for two weeks. If they are still not vaccinated after the two weeks, they will be terminated.

This is actually a kind response to the dimwits. They're being given one chance to do the right thing. Still refuse to get the vaccine? Well...bye.

I would have no problem sacking these a-holes the very second they refused. Especially when it comes to health care.
 
