 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   18-year-old Georgia woman on life support after sister accidentally shot her in face while they drove to Miami. They were probably distracted while debating what a Big Mac is called in France   (clickorlando.com) divider line
70
    More: Stupid, Miami, Firearm, Taniyria Holt, Florida, arrest report, Handgun, Georgia woman, Gun  
•       •       •

953 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2021 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



70 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TBH I'd probably shoot my sister in the face if she tried driving me to Miami.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That was my big take away from Pulp Fiction, if nothing else, don't point a gun in somebody's face while the car is in motion.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Hey sis, what do you make of all this?"
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She racked the slide and ejected a live round. She thought that the gun was unloaded. She didn't drop the magazine first. When she racked the slide with a loaded magazine inserted, the gun ejected a live round - and loaded another live round.

Protip: Learn how guns work before you accidentally shoot someone.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr. Keitel reluctantly treated her wounds, but chided the others about his tolerance levels just for future reference.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better call the wolf
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you see a sign out front that said "Dead Sister Storage"?!?!
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
✌🏻accidentally✌🏻
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She had no idea how that gun worked and yet she gladly took it and Farked around.

Farking gun culture in this country.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PluckYew: She had no idea how that gun worked and yet she gladly took it and Farked around.

Farking gun culture in this country.


She could have benefited from at least basic gun culture.
 
snarkherder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically, at the time they were debating the existence of miracles. The Big Mac issue had already been resolved.
 
mmojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember kids. Never point a gun at anything you don't want to destroy. Unless you own a gun store. Then it's ok.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlazeTrailer: Did you see a sign out front that said "Dead Sister Storage"?!?!


xD

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I only handle my guns while riding on roller coasters.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iToad: She racked the slide and ejected a live round. She thought that the gun was unloaded. She didn't drop the magazine first. When she racked the slide with a loaded magazine inserted, the gun ejected a live round - and loaded another live round.

Protip: Learn how guns work before you accidentally shoot someone.


Or don't try to make a point with a gun regardless if you're going to fire the weapon or not?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dont worry subby, shooting people in the face in florida is legal.

Theres at least 2 documented cases of people ''cleaning their guns'' and killing someone ''by accident'' and no criminal charges were ever filled.

Murder is legal in florida if you set it up right.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: ✌🏻accidentally✌🏻


Seconds before:  "Do you remember that time you were out of town on business, sis?  Well, your man called..."
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she set her beer down first?
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she dies then she might get arrested in Denver near Las Vegas.
 
Commodore PET Shop Boys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they were discussing whether God had come down and stopped those mother friggen bullets.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holt said she racked the firearm and watched a live round eject. Believing the gun was unloaded, she said he handed it to her sister, but the gun fired and hit Ponder.

1. Who hands a firearm to someone with the business-end pointed at the receiver's face?
2. Who pulls the trigger of a firearm when they're handing it to someone?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Accident?

Gun functioned as designed.

She shot her sister in the face.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jebus, culpable negligence is the nicest way you can describe this scenario
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: That was my big take away from Pulp Fiction, if nothing else, don't point a gun in somebody's face while the car is in motion.


•large needle, straight to the heart
•take your gun into the shiatter with you
•it's a chopper, baby
•zed's dead
 
Scoobie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least no one got vaccinated.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, it's hard to give a crap about this attempted sororicide.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: Lambskincoat: That was my big take away from Pulp Fiction, if nothing else, don't point a gun in somebody's face while the car is in motion.

•large needle, straight to the heart
•take your gun into the shiatter with you
•it's a chopper, baby
•zed's dead

foot massages can be really sexy (if you're a foot fetishist weirdo like quentin)
When you have to shoot, shoot, dont talk

/oh wait different movie
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happened is she kept her finger on the trigger WHILE HANDING THE LOADED GUN TO HER sissy. It's a Darwin award by proxy.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well. regulated. militia.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun people are weird.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Dont worry subby, shooting people in the face in florida is legal.

Theres at least 2 documented cases of people ''cleaning their guns'' and killing someone ''by accident'' and no criminal charges were ever filled.

Murder is legal in florida if you set it up right.


You almost never hear of someone cleaning their bow and it went off.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I just hope everyone involved is able to keep it real.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Holt said she racked the firearm and watched a live round eject. Believing the gun was unloaded, she said he handed it to her sister, but the gun fired and hit Ponder.

1. Who hands a firearm to someone with the business-end pointed at the receiver's face?
2. Who pulls the trigger of a firearm when they're handing it to someone?


Teenage girls?
 
gbv23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Girls don't know guns, haw haw haw.

This is the only kind of high-cap magazines they understand:


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
kokomo61
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
she, her sister and two other women were recording video of themselves with cellphones inside the 2019 Jaguar while Holt handled a 9mm handgun owned by one of the other women. Holt said she racked the firearm and watched a live round eject. Believing the gun was unloaded, she said he handed it to her sister, but the gun fired and hit Ponder.

Live-streaming in a Jag while flashing a 9mm....so, trying to get likes and views of their bad-assness.

It also means that they recorded the shot to the face, so I'm surprised that hasn't gone viral.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Devyn Holmes, Cassandra Damper. Google them. Damper spent time in prison for her oopsie. The fact that they were live streaming on Facebook at the time didn't help her defense.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

grokca: lolmao500: Dont worry subby, shooting people in the face in florida is legal.

Theres at least 2 documented cases of people ''cleaning their guns'' and killing someone ''by accident'' and no criminal charges were ever filled.

Murder is legal in florida if you set it up right.

You almost never hear of someone cleaning their bow and it went off.


There's a period storie of a guy getting an arrow wedged in a bow and shooting himself trying to clear it in England.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Dont worry subby, shooting people in the face in florida is legal.

Theres at least 2 documented cases of people ''cleaning their guns'' and killing someone ''by accident'' and no criminal charges were ever filled.

Murder is legal in florida if you set it up right.


(looks at mugshot in TFA)

I don't think the DA will say this suspect set it up white right.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Holt was being held without bond. Jail records did not list an attorney.


.......Sssssssssssssoooo....she lost all her Miami privileges?
 
goatharper
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm not as clever as you lot, so I will keep it simple:

This is the price we pay for the 2nd amendment. Lots of Americans think it is an acceptable price, and frankly, there is no way forward. We're stuck with this price.

I don't hang out with such people. I have zero sympathy for people who do.
 
gkcook
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So the gun just 'went off' while handing it to her..... Right...

Her dumbass sister thought the chamber was empty like an idiot and pointed it at her and pulled the trigger on purpose.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: If she dies then she might get arrested in Denver near Las Vegas.


No daughter of mine is my son.
 
mrparks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: C18H27NO3: Holt said she racked the firearm and watched a live round eject. Believing the gun was unloaded, she said he handed it to her sister, but the gun fired and hit Ponder.

1. Who hands a firearm to someone with the business-end pointed at the receiver's face?
2. Who pulls the trigger of a firearm when they're handing it to someone?

Teenage girls?


AS IF!

/Sorry, had to.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

PluckYew: She had no idea how that gun worked and yet she gladly took it and Farked around.

Farking gun culture in this country.


Whoa - let's not start lumping this kind of sh*t in with "gun culture" if you also mean it to include the welder from Kentucky who hunts hogs on this brother's ranch with his tricked out AR-15. This is gang culture we're seeing here.  When one Biden supporter ignorant of firearms safety shoots another Biden supporter while they're driving around posting tiktok videos of themselves singing along to violent music, that's certainly something that should be condemned, but it ain't "gun culture".
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Keeping your booger hook off the bang switch is obviously way too complicated an explanation of how to handle firearms.  We need a new, catchier phrase of what to do with one's fingers around that pesky boom button thingee.
 
rhiannon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Holt said she racked the firearm and watched a live round eject. Believing the gun was unloaded, she said he handed it to her sister, but the gun fired and hit Ponder.

1. Who hands a firearm to someone with the business-end pointed at the receiver's face?
2. Who pulls the trigger of a firearm when they're handing it to someone?


That would be Taniyria Holt.
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.