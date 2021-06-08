 Skip to content
 
(Fox News)   Recommended carry on luggage: Backpacks, purses, small travelbags. Not recommended carry on luggage: Pool noodles   (foxnews.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Its probably cheaper to buy at your destination than pay the luggage fee.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Its probably cheaper to buy at your destination than pay the luggage fee.


True, but where's the absurdity in that?

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, does subby know the difference between "carry on" and "checked" luggage?
They never tried to carry it on. It was checked. It says it numerous times.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pffft... everyone knows pool rotini takes up less space.
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is why kids shouldnt be allowed on airplanes.

They should have to drive everywhere. Drunk.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not the dumbest thing this lady ever did.

She's majoring in education.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She was right. she got it checked without extra fee, and it is after all a -1 kilogram pool noodles. also airlines are heartless dicks. Either nationalize them are persuade them not to be such dicks (maybe we could have ..urrr.. regulation?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Walker: Jesus Christ, does subby know the difference between "carry on" and "checked" luggage?
They never tried to carry it on. It was checked. It says it numerous times.


And you can check pretty much farking anything as long as it's neither potentially explosive nor actively illegal.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: Jesus Christ, does subby know the difference between "carry on" and "checked" luggage?
They never tried to carry it on. It was checked. It says it numerous times.


The point was she thought that Southwest wouldn't let her check it and would make her carry it on, but they didn't. It was a joke and a bet.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's one way to enforce social distancing.
"Looking Crazy" is very effective...
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: She was right. she got it checked without extra fee, and it is after all a -1 kilogram pool noodles. also airlines are heartless dicks. Either nationalize them are persuade them not to be such dicks (maybe we could have ..urrr.. regulation?


How was this one airline a heartless dick? They gave her a decorated pool noodle and had a big reception for her.
Sounds like they got into it and had some fun with it.
 
KingPorter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Another broke student on a FL vacay.  They should fail her for lacking even basic comprehension .
 
