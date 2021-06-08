 Skip to content
 
(Independent)   Woman glues down 7700 pennies to create a floor. Later learns you should probably check first to make sure none of them are rare   (independent.co.uk) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I want all numismatists...and custodians...and volunteers. Get on the floor, you know what to do. YOU KNOW WHAT TO DOOOOO.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? Don't farking spend your time worrying about a 1943 copper penny. It's like someone saying "oh a lottery ticket with the winning numbers slipped in there."

Actually even LESS likely since there are winning lottery tickets all the time but I can't remember hearing about a 1943 copper penny in loose change (or rolls).
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even a *common* mistake like a double-die coin isn't likely under there.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're saving so much not using nickels.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Now I want all numismatists...and custodians...and volunteers. Get on the floor, you know what to do. YOU KNOW WHAT TO DOOOOO.


Break it like a lemonade pitcher?
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fuq any website that keeps moving around as it continues to load more info, and then tells you you have to register to read the rest of the article.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had a nickel...
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You mean more than seventy-seven bucks, subby?
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As much as we want to make fun of this, it actually does look cool.

Assuming there's no valuable pennies under there...

Honestly, the person who contacted her claiming they spotted a valuable penny was probably trolling her.  But it's funny.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: As much as we want to make fun of this, it actually does look cool.

Assuming there's no valuable pennies under there...

Honestly, the person who contacted her claiming they spotted a valuable penny was probably trolling her.  But it's funny.


Even if there is a "valuable" penny, is it more valuable than a cool penny floor?
 
millsapian87
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Secret Service may become interested in this lady.

"Whoever mutilates, cuts, disfigures, perforates, unites or cements together, or does any other thing to any bank bill, draft, note, or other evidence of debt issued by any national banking association, Federal Reserve Bank, or Federal Reserve System, with intent to render such item(s) unfit to be reissued, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than six months, or both."
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

khitsicker: [i.imgur.com image 500x260] [View Full Size image _x_]


Too late, she already explained her "art" to us.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Held hostage to interior design

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She can't just dig it out and re-epoxy in a replacement?
 
buster_v
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I found an 1897 penny once. It's worth $3. Big Deal.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

covfefe: You're saving so much not using nickels.


Now I wonder how much difference it would be with a nickel considering the larger diameter, but not enough to do the math.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

millsapian87: Secret Service may become interested in this lady.

"Whoever mutilates, cuts, disfigures, perforates, unites or cements together, or does any other thing to any bank bill, draft, note, or other evidence of debt issued by any national banking association, Federal Reserve Bank, or Federal Reserve System, with intent to render such item(s) unfit to be reissued, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than six months, or both."


Section 331 of Title 18 of the United States code
 
lolmao500
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Eh at least she glued 7700 pennies to the floor and not penises of dead dudes or something. That would have been creepy.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lumber is that expensive??
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The news gets worse.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

millsapian87: Secret Service may become interested in this lady.

"Whoever mutilates, cuts, disfigures, perforates, unites or cements together, or does any other thing to any bank bill, draft, note, or other evidence of debt issued by any national banking association, Federal Reserve Bank, or Federal Reserve System, with intent to render such item(s) unfit to be reissued, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than six months, or both."


LOL I still see signs about a nationwide coin shortage, and she decides to brag on the internet she removed 7700 coins from circulation for her bathroom floor.

/It's okay looking
//I'd probably clean them before though
///And not brag online
//Don't need ass pennies
/Slashies
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GoldSpider: The news gets worse.

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Well, it is a bathroom.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: NikolaiFarkoff: Now I want all numismatists...and custodians...and volunteers. Get on the floor, you know what to do. YOU KNOW WHAT TO DOOOOO.

Break it like a lemonade pitcher?


Fix the cable.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's a waste of good pennies.

Next time follow an electrician around and make a floor out of conduit box knockouts and wire cuttings.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Marbles would have looked way better.
 
Snargi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

millsapian87: Secret Service may become interested in this lady.

"Whoever mutilates, cuts, disfigures, perforates, unites or cements together, or does any other thing to any bank bill, draft, note, or other evidence of debt issued by any national banking association, Federal Reserve Bank, or Federal Reserve System, with intent to render such item(s) unfit to be reissued, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than six months, or both."


Yeah, they'll put her in line behind people who create toilet seat covers using silver dollars and commemorative penny stamp machine vendors.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

millsapian87: Secret Service may become interested in this lady.

"Whoever mutilates, cuts, disfigures, perforates, unites or cements together, or does any other thing to any bank bill, draft, note, or other evidence of debt issued by any national banking association, Federal Reserve Bank, or Federal Reserve System, with intent to render such item(s) unfit to be reissued, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than six months, or both."


If you can squash (oh, I'm sorry, elongate) pennies legally, then I think this is legal too.

https://coins.thefuntimesguide.com/el​o​ngated_coins/
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"And behold my bathroom zinc!"
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It looks pretty cool and has to be cheaper than buying linoleum.

Searching for a rare one while taking a shiat would be more interesting than reading the shampoo bottles for the 30th time.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: As much as we want to make fun of this, it actually does look cool.

Assuming there's no valuable pennies under there...

Honestly, the person who contacted her claiming they spotted a valuable penny was probably trolling her.  But it's funny.


I've seen a car like this, but then again, I discovered art cars over 25 years ago, so while I thought it was a cool looking car, nobody else got it... So I think the floor is pretty cool as well.

And FARK TikTok. Somehow this has turned out to be the worst of all of the social networks. Bunch of dumb farks.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Too bad she didn't do the toilet seat, too.  Then she's have...
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
... ass pennies!
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I will say I've always wondered exactly how legal THESE things are:

nebula.wsimg.comView Full Size


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So about that coin shortage we've been having . . .
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nothing of (great) value is on that floor. Worse case scenario: she "spent" $100 instead of $77 because there were a few rare ones in the mix. Tops.
 
dave0821
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: So about that coin shortage we've been having . . .


You don't need pennies round up or round down.
Most people use debit now anyway
 
pdieten
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: As much as we want to make fun of this, it actually does look cool.

Assuming there's no valuable pennies under there...

Honestly, the person who contacted her claiming they spotted a valuable penny was probably trolling her.  But it's funny.


Yup. Or at worst it's a 1949 penny worth one cent. You'd have a hard time telling the 3 and 9 apart for those years in even a decent quality video.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

millsapian87: Secret Service may become interested in this lady.

"Whoever mutilates, cuts, disfigures, perforates, unites or cements together, or does any other thing to any bank bill, draft, note, or other evidence of debt issued by any national banking association, Federal Reserve Bank, or Federal Reserve System, with intent to render such item(s) unfit to be reissued, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than six months, or both."


She didn't mutilate, cut, disfigure, perforate, unite or cement together anything, so she's probably safe. Hell, that epoxy resin is keeping them safer than if they were sitting in the 'take a penny' bin. Might be tough to clean off, but she could do it if the SS was interested.
 
Running Wild
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: That's a waste of good pennies.

Next time follow an electrician around and make a floor out of conduit box knockouts and wire cuttings.


Name the last time you actually used a penny.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

covfefe: You're saving so much not using nickels.


Imma let that zinc in for a minute.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Or you could use just one penny.

img3.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


/you'll get your full Pennyworth out of it.
/badump-tish
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

millsapian87: Secret Service may become interested in this lady.

"Whoever mutilates, cuts, disfigures, perforates, unites or cements together, or does any other thing to any bank bill, draft, note, or other evidence of debt issued by any national banking association, Federal Reserve Bank, or Federal Reserve System, with intent to render such item(s) unfit to be reissued, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than six months, or both."


There are multiple companies in the US that manufacture and sell machines whose specific purpose is to render coins unfit for recirculation. As long as you aren't trying to pass them off as money (and good luck with that), it's fine.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: millsapian87: Secret Service may become interested in this lady.

"Whoever mutilates, cuts, disfigures, perforates, unites or cements together, or does any other thing to any bank bill, draft, note, or other evidence of debt issued by any national banking association, Federal Reserve Bank, or Federal Reserve System, with intent to render such item(s) unfit to be reissued, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than six months, or both."

LOL I still see signs about a nationwide coin shortage, and she decides to brag on the internet she removed 7700 coins from circulation for her bathroom floor.

/It's okay looking
//I'd probably clean them before though
///And not brag online
//Don't need ass pennies
/Slashies


I've heard before that pennies are produced at a loss by the U. S. Mint.  The material is supposedly worth more than a cent.  So if you use a coin for a different purpose, you're (kind of) stealing from our financial system, since the physical money isn't what we actually own, just the assigned value behind the money.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: I will say I've always wondered exactly how legal THESE things are:

[nebula.wsimg.com image 369x717]

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 250x202]


Are penny press machines legal? (parkpennies.com)

Basically, it boils down to this:
Pressing Pennies is legal per The Treasury Letter to Vance Fowler:

Mr. Angelo Rosato reproduced this letter from the Department of the Treasury to Mr. Vance Fowler in his book "Encyclopedia of the Modern Elongated", (ISBN 0-9626996-2-4) a­ng­rospub­[nospam-﹫-backwards]l­oa­*co­m. The letter was dated July 22, 1980, letterhead: The Department of the Treasury, Office of the Director of the Mint, and is probably the source of many quotes collectors have seen over the years. It reads in part:

"This is in reply to your letter of Jun 20, 1980, concerning United States statutes governing the destruction, melting, or other extramonetary uses of United States coins. You refer to and question the legality of a souvenir machine which compresses coins and returns a souvenir. You refer to Title 18, U. S. C. sections 331 and 475.
As you are already aware, a federal statute in the criminal code of the United States (18 U.S.C. 331), indeed makes it illegal if one "fraudulently alters, defaces, mutilates, impairs, diminishes, falsifies, scales or lightens" any U.S. coin. However, being a criminal statute, a fraudulent intent is required for violation. Thus, the mere act of compressing coins into souvenirs is not illegal, without other factors being present.
Section 475, which you refer to in your letter, regarding the attachment of notice or advertisement to legal tender, does not apply to your souvenirs in this case. Your are not impressing or attaching a business or professional card, notice or advertisement to a coin, your are simply making an impression on the coin.
We hope this information answers your question. If we can be of any further assistance, please contact us.
Sincerely,
Kenneth B. Gubin
Counsel to the Mint.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And of course penny presses have been covered by the time I hit "add comment." Another timely post by ol' Thunderboy.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Eh at least she glued 7700 pennies to the floor and not penises of dead dudes or something. That would have been creepy.


7,700 penises would be a bit excessive.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Running Wild: RogermcAllen: That's a waste of good pennies.

Next time follow an electrician around and make a floor out of conduit box knockouts and wire cuttings.

Name the last time you actually used a penny.


Last night.

Right, Penny?

(Penny blushes and grins sheepishly.)

/baaa
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MythDragon: lolmao500: Eh at least she glued 7700 pennies to the floor and not penises of dead dudes or something. That would have been creepy.

7,700 penises would be a bit excessive.


Are we talking in a row here?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
With that many pennies, the odds are good that some of them are worth more than a cent. I have a few pennies I have collected over the years from my change, and I would not be surprised some of them are worth as much as 50 cents to a collector. Especially since Canada has abolished the penny and they are much more scarce than they were twenty years ago.
 
