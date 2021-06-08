 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Immigrant kid from poor city gets admitted to Harvard, wins $40,000 scholarship from her high school and tells the principal that she isn't the most in need of it, so they should give the money to people who are going to community colleges instead   (wcvb.com) divider line
Fano
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is why the rich get richer
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
... and then she learns that money buckets can't necessarily be reallocated without legal issues and that most programs won't even have the ability to do that on the fly.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nice story, but she's already getting a very generous aid package from Harvard.  I don't think the high school scholarship folks would let her spend the extra on booze and a luxury car.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think she has already graduated...

How much more is there to learn?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not to take anything away from this young woman's gesture, but most ivies including Harvard are very good about need-based aid. Either she already had a substantial scholarship from the school itself, or her family is relatively comfortable.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
man she is not gonna fit in a harvard
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Nice story, but she's already getting a very generous aid package from Harvard.  I don't think the high school scholarship folks would let her spend the extra on booze and a luxury car.


This is the point I was going to make. If you attend Harvard and aren't rich you don't pay much. If your family's income is under $65k - you pay NOTHING. I think their metric after that is 10% of your household income is the max you pay. So even if your family made $70k, it would only cost $7k.

Yeah, give that $40k to someone that needs it.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: man she is not gonna fit in a harvard


or AT harvard either
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Community colleges should be free of tuition. As long as people live within the taxing district, are eligible to enroll (meet academic requirements), and are making acceptable progress with passing grades, there should be no tuition charged.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Still a very nice gesture, though. Even if she really didn't need the money. And it won't hurt her reputation at all, especially since it's now net fodder.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Not to take anything away from this young woman's gesture, but most ivies including Harvard are very good about need-based aid. Either she already had a substantial scholarship from the school itself, or her family is relatively comfortable.


Harvard could give every single student, not just the needy, a full free ride and the institution's net worth would still increase because they have so much money from endowments invested.

Harvard is supposed to be a nonprofit.  So why do they need to charge anyone for an education?  They could make it entirely merit based.  Don't bother answering.  I know why.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Community colleges should be free of tuition. As long as people live within the taxing district, are eligible to enroll (meet academic requirements), and are making acceptable progress with passing grades, there should be no tuition charged.


Community college used to be free, other than a modest registration fee (about $25) and books (which varied wildly by class).  It needs to be made free again.
 
