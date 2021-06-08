 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Kids in one Austin suburb will get a ticket for following traffic laws   (kxan.com) divider line
Summercat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.....okay?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police have gotten into trouble for this sort of thing in the past when pulling over law-abiding drivers to give them some kind of reward, but if I remember correctly, the nature of a "terry stop" is why they were basically told to cut it out.

Still seems like a poor idea.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ... really don't want the police interacting with children any more than they absolutely have to.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's going to get shot, and I'm pretty sure it'll be a black kid.
 
Rocketboy1313
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scary?
Really?
This is clickbait even in the world of comedy headlines.

Positive interactions between kids and law enforcement are good for the community because it encourages police to see themselves as part of the community overseeing kids that they have interacted with and given encouragement to.  It is a sort of emotional buy in and is key to community policing.

The idea that this is hostile or sinister strikes me as just dumb.  On the list of things to complain about or fear in the work of criminology this is nothing.

Your headline is insulting Subby.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's your ice cream ticket.

By the way, you match a description. Would you mind coming down to the precinct?
 
Citation Needed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is just Copaganda. Remember this is done in some well to-do white neighborhood to show the locals how great they are so when they shoot some unarmed black man, well it's clearly that person's fault rather than systemic racism.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: Someone's going to get shot, and I'm pretty sure it'll be a black kid.


Yep, cop turns on lights for "fun" to pull over kid to reward them. Kid rightfully freaks out and runs away. Cop suddenly goes into "fleeing suspect" mode. Kid grabs for cell phone to call parents. "He's got a gun!"

And...scene.

/ACAB
 
Error 482
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because nothing says "We're the good guys" more than detaining children under color of law as a PR stunt.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Police have gotten into trouble for this sort of thing in the past when pulling over law-abiding drivers to give them some kind of reward, but if I remember correctly, the nature of a "terry stop" is why they were basically told to cut it out.

Still seems like a poor idea.


There's a vast legal difference between the two. The one is an illegal traffic stop, where police are unquestionably committing a 4th Amendment violation. If they were to walk up tot he car and see a severed head, or other evidence of a crime, it'd be fruit of the poisonous tree and inadmissible in court.

This, if done correctly, can be more of a consensual encounter. Cop on foot patrol "hey kids, saw you wearing a helmet on your bicycle, good job being safe, here's a couple ice cream coupons" would be entirely legal and a great interaction with the public.

If it goes beyond that, it becomes a bigger issue.

Use your lights/siren to signal somebody to stop while they're driving, you better have a valid legal reason.
No law says police can't stop to speak with you while you're out walking if you're free to keep walking if you don't wanna talk to them.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Citation Needed: This is just Copaganda. Remember this is done in some well to-do white neighborhood to show the locals how great they are so when they shoot some unarmed black man, well it's clearly that person's fault rather than systemic racism.


Well duh, you think the poor black neighborhoods can afford helmets?
/s
 
Error 482
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rocketboy1313: Scary?
Really?
This is clickbait even in the world of comedy headlines.

Positive interactions between kids and law enforcement are good for the community because it encourages police to see themselves as part of the community overseeing kids that they have interacted with and given encouragement to.  It is a sort of emotional buy in and is key to community policing.

The idea that this is hostile or sinister strikes me as just dumb.  On the list of things to complain about or fear in the work of criminology this is nothing.

Your headline is insulting Subby.


Police seeing themselves as part of the community they should be serving is a good thing. Police forcing the community to interact with them under implied threat without any probable cause or constitutional justification in an attempt to make themselves look better is bad.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yawn
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: TWX: Police have gotten into trouble for this sort of thing in the past when pulling over law-abiding drivers to give them some kind of reward, but if I remember correctly, the nature of a "terry stop" is why they were basically told to cut it out.

Still seems like a poor idea.

There's a vast legal difference between the two. The one is an illegal traffic stop, where police are unquestionably committing a 4th Amendment violation. If they were to walk up tot he car and see a severed head, or other evidence of a crime, it'd be fruit of the poisonous tree and inadmissible in court.

This, if done correctly, can be more of a consensual encounter. Cop on foot patrol "hey kids, saw you wearing a helmet on your bicycle, good job being safe, here's a couple ice cream coupons" would be entirely legal and a great interaction with the public.

If it goes beyond that, it becomes a bigger issue.

Use your lights/siren to signal somebody to stop while they're driving, you better have a valid legal reason.
No law says police can't stop to speak with you while you're out walking if you're free to keep walking if you don't wanna talk to them.


All true, and it works if the cops ever get out of their cars.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Citation Needed: This is just Copaganda. Remember this is done in some well to-do white neighborhood to show the locals how great they are so when they shoot some unarmed black man, well it's clearly that person's fault rather than systemic racism.


So anything positive the cops ever do is "Copaganda," but for the past year there have been calls for police to do more positive community interactions. Makes PERFECT sense.

The mental strain it must put on people like you to hate absolutely everything must be unbearable.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Error 482: Rocketboy1313: Scary?
Really?
This is clickbait even in the world of comedy headlines.

Positive interactions between kids and law enforcement are good for the community because it encourages police to see themselves as part of the community overseeing kids that they have interacted with and given encouragement to.  It is a sort of emotional buy in and is key to community policing.

The idea that this is hostile or sinister strikes me as just dumb.  On the list of things to complain about or fear in the work of criminology this is nothing.

Your headline is insulting Subby.

Police seeing themselves as part of the community they should be serving is a good thing. G

Error 482: Rocketboy1313: Scary?
Really?
This is clickbait even in the world of comedy headlines.

Positive interactions between kids and law enforcement are good for the community because it encourages police to see themselves as part of the community overseeing kids that they have interacted with and given encouragement to.  It is a sort of emotional buy in and is key to community policing.

The idea that this is hostile or sinister strikes me as just dumb.  On the list of things to complain about or fear in the work of criminology this is nothing.

Your headline is insulting Subby.

Police seeing themselves as part of the community they should be serving is a good thing. Police forcing the community to interact with them under implied threat without any probable cause or constitutional justification in an attempt to make themselves look better is bad.


That would be bad. Good thing absolutely nothing in the article suggests that's going to be the case. But let me guess, you KNOW that'll be the case, because reasons?
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rocketboy1313: Scary?
Really?
This is clickbait even in the world of comedy headlines.

Positive interactions between kids and law enforcement are good for the community because it encourages police to see themselves as part of the community overseeing kids that they have interacted with and given encouragement to.  It is a sort of emotional buy in and is key to community policing.

The idea that this is hostile or sinister strikes me as just dumb.  On the list of things to complain about or fear in the work of criminology this is nothing.

Your headline is insulting Subby.


It's Fark man. These people would hate their own mothers to seem edgy on the internet.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rocketboy1313: Scary?
Really?
This is clickbait even in the world of comedy headlines.

Positive interactions between kids and law enforcement are good for the community because it encourages police to see themselves as part of the community overseeing kids that they have interacted with and given encouragement to.  It is a sort of emotional buy in and is key to community policing.

The idea that this is hostile or sinister strikes me as just dumb.  On the list of things to complain about or fear in the work of criminology this is nothing.

Your headline is insulting Subby.


ACAB - Go be a snowflake somewhere else.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Police use negative reinforcement on law breaking citizens: "de-fund the police!"

Police use positive reinforcement on law abiding children: "de-fund the police!"

It's almost like you people don't know what's needed from police.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: Citation Needed: This is just Copaganda. Remember this is done in some well to-do white neighborhood to show the locals how great they are so when they shoot some unarmed black man, well it's clearly that person's fault rather than systemic racism.

Well duh, you think the poor black neighborhoods can afford helmets?
/s


Crosswalks haven't been painted and traffic control signs rusted away years ago on that side of town.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: Police use negative reinforcement on law breaking citizens: "de-fund the police!"

Police use positive reinforcement on law abiding children: "de-fund the police!"

It's almost like you people don't know what's needed from police.


Preventing crimes and solving crimes?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i scream you scream we all scream because you shoot unarmed brown people every single day
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Pflugerville Police Department

Pflüger is a German surname meaning "ploughman/plowman", the user of a plow.

Welcome to "Plowville" - No Fat Chicks
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: Police use negative reinforcement on law breaking citizens: "de-fund the police!"

Police use positive reinforcement on law abiding children: "de-fund the police!"

It's almost like you people don't know what's needed from police.


Sure we do. It's in the name. DEFUNDING.
 
zez [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cool tricks cool tricks!

Cool Tricks Compilation
Youtube k8IT6SbRj78
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

austerity101: I ... really don't want the police interacting with children any more than they absolutely have to.


I really don't want my kids interacting with police any more than they have to.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
To Protect and Serve Ice Cream
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I can see a Pflugerville school from the end of my street. I'll let you know how it goes.
 
Friend_Computer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is a really weird way to get around that stupid abortion ban.  

Though I guess if the cops do it Republicans are ok with it.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
*reads article for once*

Pffft... AHAHAHAHA!

Take that patronizing bullshiat back to the 90s.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mofa: Someone's going to get shot, and I'm pretty sure it'll be a black kid.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mofa: Someone's going to get shot, and I'm pretty sure it'll be a black kid.


In Pfluegerville? Yeah, I'm going to go out on a limb and say the three black kids there will be ok.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Iniamyen: Police use negative reinforcement on law breaking citizens: "de-fund the police!"

Police use positive reinforcement on law abiding children: "de-fund the police!"

It's almost like you people don't know what's needed from police.

Preventing crimes and solving crimes?


Part of both of those pursuits is to build a rapport with the community so that when they see something happen, they have a trust with the officer or department and feel comfortable coming forward. This is a way to do just that and help a younger generation perhaps get to know officers in their community in a positive way.

You know, things Farkers have been saying cops should be doing for years.
 
wademh
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TWX: Police have gotten into trouble for this sort of thing in the past when pulling over law-abiding drivers to give them some kind of reward, but if I remember correctly, the nature of a "terry stop" is why they were basically told to cut it out.

Still seems like a poor idea.


Long ago living in the San Fernando Valley I had just strapped the kid into the car seat after leaving a video store in early November when a cop pulled up fast and hard right next to me. He was playing it all hard-ass and pulled out a book and I'm thinking WTF!? I'm struggling to not go off the deep end because I've got my little one with me so don't want to face the misses and explain why she had to come down to the Station to pick up her kid. I'm balanced on a knife edge and the cop rips something out of the book and hands me something. Then he says something along the lines about this is for keeping safe or something and probably keep up the good work then turns away.

It was a coupon for a free turkey. I get what they were trying to do but I would rather have just paid for my own turkey.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have three questions.

Why the fark was this greenlit?
Why is this under the politics tab?
And who the fark cares?

/back to Reddit for much better content & discussion I go...
 
Error 482
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Error 482: Rocketboy1313: Scary?
Really?
This is clickbait even in the world of comedy headlines.

Positive interactions between kids and law enforcement are good for the community because it encourages police to see themselves as part of the community overseeing kids that they have interacted with and given encouragement to.  It is a sort of emotional buy in and is key to community policing.

The idea that this is hostile or sinister strikes me as just dumb.  On the list of things to complain about or fear in the work of criminology this is nothing.

Your headline is insulting Subby.

Police seeing themselves as part of the community they should be serving is a good thing. GError 482: Rocketboy1313: Scary?
Really?
This is clickbait even in the world of comedy headlines.

Positive interactions between kids and law enforcement are good for the community because it encourages police to see themselves as part of the community overseeing kids that they have interacted with and given encouragement to.  It is a sort of emotional buy in and is key to community policing.

The idea that this is hostile or sinister strikes me as just dumb.  On the list of things to complain about or fear in the work of criminology this is nothing.

Your headline is insulting Subby.

Police seeing themselves as part of the community they should be serving is a good thing. Police forcing the community to interact with them under implied threat without any probable cause or constitutional justification in an attempt to make themselves look better is bad.

That would be bad. Good thing absolutely nothing in the article suggests that's going to be the case. But let me guess, you KNOW that'll be the case, because reasons?


How the hell are police going to give "tickets" to bike riding children for obeying traffic laws and using proper hand signals without, you know, stopping the children?

There's also precedent with similar programs where what I described is exactly what happened. I think that's how it will play out because it both conforms with prior experience and is logically required by at least one scenario presented by the police themselves.

As for calling this "copaganda", this article is literally a police press release. Go to the police website, or other news outlets reporting on the program, and the wording is almost entirely identical.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: 7th Son of a 7th Son: Citation Needed: This is just Copaganda. Remember this is done in some well to-do white neighborhood to show the locals how great they are so when they shoot some unarmed black man, well it's clearly that person's fault rather than systemic racism.

Well duh, you think the poor black neighborhoods can afford helmets?
/s

Crosswalks haven't been painted and traffic control signs rusted away years ago on that side of town.


Out here in CA every corner to corner has an implied crosswalk whether it is painted on not. You can't jaywalk corner to corner.

At least that is what traffic school told me.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Error 482: HideAndGoFarkYourself: Error 482: Rocketboy1313: Scary?
Really?
This is clickbait even in the world of comedy headlines.

Positive interactions between kids and law enforcement are good for the community because it encourages police to see themselves as part of the community overseeing kids that they have interacted with and given encouragement to.  It is a sort of emotional buy in and is key to community policing.

The idea that this is hostile or sinister strikes me as just dumb.  On the list of things to complain about or fear in the work of criminology this is nothing.

Your headline is insulting Subby.

Police seeing themselves as part of the community they should be serving is a good thing. GError 482: Rocketboy1313: Scary?
Really?
This is clickbait even in the world of comedy headlines.

Positive interactions between kids and law enforcement are good for the community because it encourages police to see themselves as part of the community overseeing kids that they have interacted with and given encouragement to.  It is a sort of emotional buy in and is key to community policing.

The idea that this is hostile or sinister strikes me as just dumb.  On the list of things to complain about or fear in the work of criminology this is nothing.

Your headline is insulting Subby.

Police seeing themselves as part of the community they should be serving is a good thing. Police forcing the community to interact with them under implied threat without any probable cause or constitutional justification in an attempt to make themselves look better is bad.

That would be bad. Good thing absolutely nothing in the article suggests that's going to be the case. But let me guess, you KNOW that'll be the case, because reasons?

How the hell are police going to give "tickets" to bike riding children for obeying traffic laws and using proper hand signals without, you know, stopping the children?

There's also precedent with similar programs where what I described is exactly what happened. I think that's how it will play out because it both conforms with prior experience and is logically required by at least one scenario presented by the police themselves.

As for calling this "copaganda", this article is literally a police press release. Go to the police website, or other news outlets reporting on the program, and the wording is almost entirely identical.


I mean, it's entirely possible to wave at a kid who is stopped on a bike on the sidewalk and speak to them. they could see the kids stop at a friends house to play and speak to them on the sidewalk, or in a neighborhood as they're riding around in front of their houses.

There are a thousand ways it can be done in a completely legal and positive way.

Copaganda is a bullshiat term people like you made up because you're bound and determined to hate everything police related, even good things. You simply cannot acknowledge anything that doesn't fit your preconceived notions that everything is bad.
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Obeying safety rules is acceptable fun.
 
PhineasPozzlesnort
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Error 482: How the hell are police going to give "tickets" to bike riding children for obeying traffic laws and using proper hand signals without, you know, stopping the children?


"Hey buddy!  Great job wearing a helmet!  Here's a coupon for free ice cream!".

I doubt the cops are going to make a big deal out of it, and act like it's a traffic stop or something.
 
Rocketboy1313
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: Rocketboy1313: Scary?
Really?
This is clickbait even in the world of comedy headlines.

Positive interactions between kids and law enforcement are good for the community because it encourages police to see themselves as part of the community overseeing kids that they have interacted with and given encouragement to.  It is a sort of emotional buy in and is key to community policing.

The idea that this is hostile or sinister strikes me as just dumb.  On the list of things to complain about or fear in the work of criminology this is nothing.

Your headline is insulting Subby.

ACAB - Go be a snowflake somewhere else.


Snowflake?
What?
Are you a Fox News correspondent on twitter?

This policy, hamfisted as it is exists to try and make cops less bastards.
 
Terrapin Bound
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

zez: Cool tricks cool tricks!

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/k8IT6SbR​j78?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Ok, some were kinda cool. 
But that kid with the spoon on his nose, he's on an entirely different level!
 
toonetwin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Acab
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

PhineasPozzlesnort: Error 482: How the hell are police going to give "tickets" to bike riding children for obeying traffic laws and using proper hand signals without, you know, stopping the children?

"Hey buddy!  Great job wearing a helmet!  Here's a coupon for free ice cream!".

I doubt the cops are going to make a big deal out of it, and act like it's a traffic stop or something.


Welcome to Earth. Do you plan to say along?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: Police use negative reinforcement on law breaking citizens: "de-fund the police!"

Police use positive reinforcement on law abiding children: "de-fund the police!"

It's almost like you people don't know what's needed from police.


Well, the important thing is that you're here to lick their boots.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: thealgorerhythm: Iniamyen: Police use negative reinforcement on law breaking citizens: "de-fund the police!"

Police use positive reinforcement on law abiding children: "de-fund the police!"

It's almost like you people don't know what's needed from police.

Preventing crimes and solving crimes?

Part of both of those pursuits is to build a rapport with the community so that when they see something happen, they have a trust with the officer or department and feel comfortable coming forward. This is a way to do just that and help a younger generation perhaps get to know officers in their community in a positive way.

You know, things Farkers have been saying cops should be doing for years.


I thought that's what D.A.R.E. and its successor "Keepin' It Real" were for. Why did we spend all that money on fancy cop cars and swag and cop-kid interactions? Millions of dollars a year for 38 years now!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: austerity101: I ... really don't want the police interacting with children any more than they absolutely have to.

I really don't want my kids interacting with police any more than they have to.


... right, which is why this is a terrible idea. This is how kids get killed. Literally. Cops murder kids. Like, a lot more than they should. Because the amount they should is "never."
 
duke3522
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HideAndGoFarkYourself: Error 482: HideAndGoFarkYourself: Error 482: Rocketboy1313: Scary?
Really?
This is clickbait even in the world of comedy headlines.

Positive interactions between kids and law enforcement are good for the community because it encourages police to see themselves as part of the community overseeing kids that they have interacted with and given encouragement to.  It is a sort of emotional buy in and is key to community policing.

The idea that this is hostile or sinister strikes me as just dumb.  On the list of things to complain about or fear in the work of criminology this is nothing.

Your headline is insulting Subby.

Police seeing themselves as part of the community they should be serving is a good thing. GError 482: Rocketboy1313: Scary?
Really?
This is clickbait even in the world of comedy headlines.

Positive interactions between kids and law enforcement are good for the community because it encourages police to see themselves as part of the community overseeing kids that they have interacted with and given encouragement to.  It is a sort of emotional buy in and is key to community policing.

The idea that this is hostile or sinister strikes me as just dumb.  On the list of things to complain about or fear in the work of criminology this is nothing.

Your headline is insulting Subby.

Police seeing themselves as part of the community they should be serving is a good thing. Police forcing the community to interact with them under implied threat without any probable cause or constitutional justification in an attempt to make themselves look better is bad.

That would be bad. Good thing absolutely nothing in the article suggests that's going to be the case. But let me guess, you KNOW that'll be the case, because reasons?

How the hell are police going to give "tickets" to bike riding children for obeying traffic laws and using proper hand signals without, you know, stopping the children?

There's also precedent with similar programs where what I described is exactly what happened. I think that's how it will play out because it both conforms with prior experience and is logically required by at least one scenario presented by the police themselves.

As for calling this "copaganda", this article is literally a police press release. Go to the police website, or other news outlets reporting on the program, and the wording is almost entirely identical.

I mean, it's entirely possible to wave at a kid who is stopped on a bike on the sidewalk and speak to them. they could see the kids stop at a friends house to play and speak to them on the sidewalk, or in a neighborhood as they're riding around in front of their houses.

There are a thousand ways it can be done in a completely legal and positive way.

Copaganda is a bullshiat term people like you made up because you're bound and determined to hate everything police related, even good things. You simply cannot acknowledge anything that doesn't fit your preconceived notions that everything is bad.


And why do we have the preconceived notion? Well, in my town it's because the local police department is little more than a gang. Just last week a group of officers were federally indicted for their hobby of beating the crap out of handcuffed prisoners. Then there was using the sanitary district as an ATM through a scam where they were contracted to provide security for abondoned house that they never went near. And let's not forget the habit of running license plates for personal and political reasons on a regular basis.  Oh, and just for fun, their was the group of officers that bought a building for $125k, and the sold it to the Sanitary district for $350k six weeks later. That one is in federal court as well.

Yeah, I don't want these people talking to my kids.
 
