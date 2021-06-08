 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Most of us have forgotten about that pharmacist and conspiracy theorist who trashed 500 doses of Moderna vaccine, but the legal system hasn't   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brandenburg also secretly substituted saline for flu vaccine that he was mandated to receive and persuaded several co-workers to secretly swap saline for their flu vaccine as well, according to court filings.

Only three years, definitely got the white guy sentence, a black guy would have gotten 100 life sentences.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does an anti-medicine guy get into medicine? To bring the whole thing down from the inside, I guess.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He'll get his daily injection every day in prison
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He also professed a belief that the Earth is flat and the 9/11 terrorist attacks were faked.

They should tattoo that line on his forehead as a warning to any future employers.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Destructor: Why does an anti-medicine guy get into medicine? To bring the whole thing down from the inside, I guess.


It says he's 46, so he probably graduated pharmacy school somewhere around 2000.  I'm guessing he wasn't anti-medicine to start with, but probably turned that way gradually with the growth of the internet after 2000 and all the craziness it has given people access to.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He should get a lot more time and I hope any of his customers sue him into oblivion, way to ruin your reputation moron.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, bye
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In a statement before receiving his sentence, Brandenburg said he felt "great shame" and accepted responsibility for his actions.

Uh-huh.  A statement, no doubt written for him. I wonder how sincere that is.


Brandenburg is an admitted conspiracy theorist who believes he is a prophet and vaccines are a product of the devil. He also professed a belief that the Earth is flat and the 9/11 terrorist attacks were faked.

Brandenburg also secretly substituted saline for flu vaccine that he was mandated to receive and persuaded several co-workers to secretly swap saline for their flu vaccine as well, according to court filings.

Well that answers that.
 
sporkupine [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Living in Grafton will expose you to a lot of people who have interesting views about science and stuff....
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Three years is a slap in the face to justice. This is terrorism.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Prosecutors asked for a sentence of three years and five months. Brandenburg faced a maximum penalty of 10 years of imprisonment at $250,000 in fines for each felony count.

Brandenburg is an admitted conspiracy theorist who believes he is a prophet and vaccines are a product of the devil. He also professed a belief that the Earth is flat and the 9/11 terrorist attacks were faked.

Just a reminder that when you encounter people in your daily life that spout seemingly harmless conspiracy theories (flat earth for example) that it's actually a sign they are a danger to themselves and others.
It's not a "haha he thinks wrong, how cute/dumb", it's a "this person has diminished mental facilities and should not be allowed to make decisions for themselves or others".

Bad head, whole body suffers.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

little big man: He also professed a belief that the Earth is flat and the 9/11 terrorist attacks were faked.

They should tattoo that line on his forehead as a warning to any future employers.


Just carve a Q right into his forehead. It's quicker.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Unlike most of the goldfish-brains here, I haven't forgotten. I hope they throw the book at him.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why wasn't he charged individually for each dose he tampered with?  This is bioterrorism.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Unlike most of the goldfish-brains here, I haven't forgotten. I hope they throw the book at him.


3 months to 3 years.  That's it.
 
pdieten
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Unlike most of the goldfish-brains here, I haven't forgotten. I hope they throw the book at him.


Well, he got three years and will need to find a new career when he gets out.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: Three years is a slap in the face to justice. This is terrorism.


The message is clear: If you're a GQP aligned right wing terrorist, any penalty you may incur will be perfunctory.
 
wademh
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Destructor: Why does an anti-medicine guy get into medicine? To bring the whole thing down from the inside, I guess.


He also believes in a flat earth. He's got some wires crossed. That happens to some brains.
 
Braggi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I see the deep state got to the judge influenced him to sentence this patriot to jail.  Hillary had been talking about this very thing in her emails.  Hail the lizard people!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Brandenburg is an admitted conspiracy theorist who believes he is a prophet and vaccines are a product of the devil. He also professed a belief that the Earth is flat and the 9/11 terrorist attacks were faked.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I count no less than 104 indictable felonies.  WTF is going on with America's justice apparatus?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Prosecutors asked for a sentence of three years and five months. Brandenburg faced a maximum penalty of 10 years of imprisonment at $250,000 in fines for each felony count.

Brandenburg is an admitted conspiracy theorist who believes he is a prophet and vaccines are a product of the devil. He also professed a belief that the Earth is flat and the 9/11 terrorist attacks were faked.

Just a reminder that when you encounter people in your daily life that spout seemingly harmless conspiracy theories (flat earth for example) that it's actually a sign they are a danger to themselves and others.
It's not a "haha he thinks wrong, how cute/dumb", it's a "this person has diminished mental facilities and should not be allowed to make decisions for themselves or others".

Bad head, whole body suffers.


Yep.  I thought they were crazy one offs I had read about on the internet.  But starting with the Tea Party and the Trump era, there are a lot of those nutters who have come out of the shadows.

I speak to them in the course of my daily job and hell, I cannot get a beer anymore without haring some crazy bullshiat at the bar coming from people who I though were sane.

And it is almost always white people.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Destructor: Why does an anti-medicine guy get into medicine? To bring the whole thing down from the inside, I guess.

It says he's 46, so he probably graduated pharmacy school somewhere around 2000.  I'm guessing he wasn't anti-medicine to start with, but probably turned that way gradually with the growth of the internet after 2000 and all the craziness it has given people access to.


My hot take:

Factory work was too much work for him, and he probably bellyached and complained to anyone with an ear about every possible "I have a condition" on why he couldn't do work. He fell into the pharmacy program by pure chance of being able to be around women all day, and the most he would have to do is find bottles on the shelf.

He grew slowly more disillusioned about having to stand on his feet for 8-12 hours a day and actually fill prescriptions, not just be an overpaid stock boy. He took his frustration out on his upper lowercase pay with a hefty dose of Faux Newz and Facebook to quell his irrational anger that he got 20 grand into debt just to earn 40k a year. Unable to cope that all his coworkers are moms with a husband and he is a lonely loser, might as well dive assfirst into a conspiracy.

And the rest is history.
 
Callous
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
First I read,

A former pharmacist in Wisconsin who purposefully ruined more than 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday.

And I thought that sentence is a little light but he will never be a Pharmacist again, so okay.  Then I read,

Brandenburg is an admitted conspiracy theorist who believes he is a prophet and vaccines are a product of the devil. He also professed a belief that the Earth is flat and the 9/11 terrorist attacks were faked.

And I thought he probably needs to go to a mental hospital and not prison.  And then I read,

Brandenburg also secretly substituted saline for flu vaccine that he was mandated to receive and persuaded several co-workers to secretly swap saline for their flu vaccine as well, according to court filings.

And thought, Fark him he should have gotten the full 10 years.
 
burnitdwn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hope he learns his lesson and gets his head straight.
I believe a mental instruction might help rehabilitate him better than a prison, but, hopefully prison does the trick.
 
Peki
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I count no less than 104 indictable felonies.  WTF is going on with America's justice apparatus?


Working as designed
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Felony tampering with a consumer product? I will take the dirty secret of what I did with that box of Cheez-Its on aisle 7 to the grave.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Laugh all you want, but what if this is one of those super-villain origin stories and they'll end up with a miniseries on Disney +?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

burnitdwn: Hope he learns his lesson and gets his head straight.
I believe a mental instruction might help rehabilitate him better than a prison, but, hopefully prison does the trick.


He's a loony, he's not gong to learn much.  See his laundry list of even less sane delusions than the one that got him imprisoned.  That's genuine crazy right there.
 
Troy McClure [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If he had waited a few months, he could have started throwing away thousands of expiring doses thanks to a big chunk of the nation being anti-vax.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You know, if he was willing to tamper with and steal vaccines, I'll bet he was scarfing down people's opioids too.
 
Callous
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I count no less than 104 indictable felonies.  WTF is going on with America's justice apparatus?


This shiat happens every damn day.  Ever seen this before?

https://www.politifact.com/new-hampsh​i​re/statements/2013/mar/22/kelly-ayotte​/most-people-trying-buy-gun-illegally-​us-senator-ke/

According to federal figures, most applicants who are denied a firearm through the FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System are rejected because of a prior criminal conviction, restraining order, or another past issue.

If you are a prohibited person it's a federal felony just to try to buy a gun.

https://freebeacon.com/issues/prosecu​t​ions-lying-gun-background-checks-fall-​new-low/

Between 2008 and 2015, the FBI denied 556,496 gun purchases following background checks. During that time period, the report shows that only 254 false statements were even considered for prosecution, amounting to a 0.04 percent prosecution rate.

Each one of those attempts can carry a 10-year sentence in the federal pen.  Yet we lock up non-violent drug offenders for that long or longer left and right.  Wanna solve the gun problem?  Start locking up the farkers that are trafficking them for a decade per offense.  Most of them would be instant lifers.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Fart And Smunny: Three years is a slap in the face to justice. This is terrorism.

The message is clear: If you're a GQP aligned right wing terrorist, any penalty you may incur will be perfunctory.


Yeah - Unfortunately, that is a fact of life that those of us in the trans community tend to be intimately familiar with, but that doesn't make it any less nauseating or distressing.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is what happens when conspiracy theorists are put into positions of responsibility and power. This is why they can be genuinely dangerous. They have lost their ability to deal with reality, and can sometimes do real damage.
 
burnitdwn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: burnitdwn: Hope he learns his lesson and gets his head straight.
I believe a mental instruction might help rehabilitate him better than a prison, but, hopefully prison does the trick.

He's a loony, he's not gong to learn much.  See his laundry list of even less sane delusions than the one that got him imprisoned.  That's genuine crazy right there.


That's why I believe a mental institution might help to rehabilitate him better than a prison.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

