 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   Peter Parkour taken into custody   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
11
    More: Dumbass, Misdemeanor, Tylor Settle, Felony, allegations Settle, Arrest, Bail, Criminal law, roofFriday morning  
•       •       •

523 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2021 at 7:43 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kayanlau
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tylor Settle, 20

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's . . . .a scary 20
 
dogpause
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

zombietheclown: Tylor Settle, 20

[Fark user image image 390x520]

That's . . . .a scary 20


He's a methy looking 20 alright
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Scaling tall buildings in a single bound isn't normal. But on meth it is.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That there is a rough 20, even for Altoona, PA, my ex-wife's home town.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He's Morpheus
media.tenor.com

/whoa
 
covfefe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Can he swing from a thread?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

zombietheclown: Tylor Settle, 20

[Fark user image image 390x520]

That's . . . .a scary 20


Came here to say "yikes" as well
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Marcos P: zombietheclown: Tylor Settle, 20

[Fark user image image 390x520]

That's . . . .a scary 20

Came here to say "yikes" as well


Uh, yeah.  That's the kind of guy where you DO call the cops if they randomly show up wandering around.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

zombietheclown: Tylor Settle, 20

[Fark user image image 390x520]

That's . . . .a scary 20


Yeah, but you have to remember those are 20 Altoona years.  20 years of breathing coal dust, drinking coal slag runoff, eating Altoona "pizza".
 
Fano
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Wrongo: That there is a rough 20, even for Altoona, PA, my ex-wife's home town.


...quite a record, for this vicinity
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.