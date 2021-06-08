 Skip to content
 
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   'Marvel-themed prosthetic leg worth $15K stolen from scene of crash that critically injured pedestrian'   (wfla.com) divider line
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Person of interest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Man loses leg in car accident" is too ordinary for an article title, isn't it?
 
Squid_for_Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope it kicked the ass of the person who stole it before returning to its owner like a prosthetic Mjolnir.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone with a family member with a prosthetic leg, this is farking sick. Their life is a pain in the ass enough as it is, anyone who steals a prosthetic leg should have their leg cut off. Farking trash.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So who's fault was it? They say he was at a crosswalk, but also the driver was cooperating which doesn't really happen with drunk drivers or someone who felt like they did something wrong and don't wanna get in trouble.

And how was the leg recovered? Did the person who took it feel guilty? Were they busted with it?

I need more details.

Also, the cop in the pic does not look happy that their claim to fame will be handing over a fake leg with comic characters covering it.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone thought it was a fancy lamp made in Fragilé Italy, couldn't find where the bulb went and dumped it.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: As someone with a family member with a prosthetic leg, this is farking sick. Their life is a pain in the ass enough as it is, anyone who steals a prosthetic leg should have their leg cut off. Farking trash.


What if they're already sans leg?  Maybe it's like Highlander and they steal each other's prosthetics to establish a winner of some taunteen.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghost Roach: "Man loses leg in car accident" is too ordinary for an article title, isn't it?


Yeah I doubt that would have gotten greenlit with the Florida tag.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Point of order: the leg may have cost15k, but it's not really worth that much to anyone besides the person it was made for.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thor is out looking for the perp.  Going to test out his new hammer, Ball Breaker.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing it wasn't an Ant Man leg otherwise they would never find it!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolfBlitzer: Good thing it wasn't an Ant Man leg otherwise they would never find it!


Man, youre crazy.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
$15K!
what are they, Scottish?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is there really an underground market for second   .. uh.. ..hand ...   prosthetic legs?
I thought they were fairly tailored to fit the owners stump, height, angles of movement, etc..
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I saw that episode of My Name is Earl.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Worth" $15k? It might have COST $15k but it definitely was not worth $15k.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, they're technically no longer a pedestrian? Or maybe half a pedestrian? I need an answer. Hop to it.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The leg is customized with Marvel artwork and is worth $15,000

Fark user imageView Full Size


"With a leg like that, you're almost glad to be an amputee."
 
