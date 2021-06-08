 Skip to content
 
(LGBTQ Nation)   Christian conservative pastor says Covid-19 will cause a lot more death in the future but that's "a good thing" because "stupid people" will die. Tag because he thinks the vaccinated people are the stupid ones   (lgbtqnation.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
because believing in invisible sky dudes is smrt
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's way too much bullshiat to address in TFA so I'll just make a cheap joke.

"WTF is a Milo Yiannopoulos and why would I care if he's gay? The only person I have an opinion on who is gay is Gal Gadot and she's not budging".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I wonder if he understands A/B testing (although of course in this case not randomly chosen participants)

He obviously has the first part right, but what will he do when gets to the measuring stage?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"He is also against the COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that they will actually kill 70% of the world's population. The Christian conservative pastor said that massive death will be a 'good thing' because "stupid people" will die."

The days of Christians touching themselves while fantasizing about huge numbers of people suffering and dying are certainly coming to a middle.

"The sixth angel sounded his trumpet, and I heard a voice coming from the four horns of the golden altar that is before God. It said to the sixth angel who had the trumpet, "Release the four angels who are bound at the great river Euphrates." And the four angels who had been kept ready for this very hour and day and month and year were released to kill a third of mankind. The number of the mounted troops was twice ten thousand times ten thousand. I heard their number.

The horses and riders I saw in my vision looked like this: Their breastplates were fiery red, dark blue, and yellow as sulfur. The heads of the horses resembled the heads of lions, and out of their mouths came fire, smoke and sulfur. A third of mankind was killed by the three plagues of fire, smoke and sulfur that came out of their mouths. The power of the horses was in their mouths and in their tails; for their tails were like snakes, having heads with which they inflict injury." -Revelation 9:13-19

/ Funny how "COVID is God's judgement for sin" becomes "Satan gave us COVID" when one of them gets hospitalized
// Also, fark Rick Wiles. No nuance, nothing funny or pithy, just fark him.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
...usually saying that the virus is a punishment from God.

...experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus because of Satan.

Pick a lane, dipsh*t.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
paranand
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
imokwiththis.png
 
replacementcool
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I could have gone another week without hearing the name of Milo the raging pedophile again.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well you and your followers go first moron.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I simply despise these people.
 
paranand
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 500x500]


Shaking my vaccinated fist (the other fist will be vaccinated soon)
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That dude in the photo totally looks like he fell right out of an early 00's Christian Rock band.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Please get raptured as quickly as possible! Science needs you!


/So we can peacefully be left behind.

//Go die already.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Farking children living in an illusion.

I have more respect for drug addicts.

Addicts at least require outside chemical substances in order to be this farking irresponsible and moronic.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
demons..... really?  really?!

the fact that people will reject observable scientific research for the belief in non-existent, noncanonical, superstitious, nonsense makes me lose my will to live.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There are broken neurons in her brain. This doesn't remotely track logically. I know I have willful naïveté, but I'm trying to keep my optimism.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I said in April 2020, and I have yet to see evidence to the contrary.
COVID is the new snake handling.

Y'all futher pluckers gonna get bit.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: That dude in the photo totally looks like he fell right out of an early 00's Christian Rock band.


Yolo Minneapolis has always looked like that.

/ Mellow Snuffalupagus
// Metoo Yannipaloozas
/// Meeloo Multipassulus
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark: the unvaccinated will die because they are stupid and will be less of them.

Yay, applause.

Christian: the vaccinated will die because they are stupid and there will be less of them.

Boo, throw vegetables.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 500x500]


Yeah, at this point I don't even care about anybody else dying from Covid.  It's a preventable disease now.
If you catch it and it kills you or ruins your life, well tough shiat.  You earned it.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He's basically saying that people who "used to be" gay are still instruments of Satan.

Kind of undermines the whole rationale of their push for conversion "therapy" for gays, doesn't it?

I mean, why try to convert gays and bring them back to Christ if they are still being led by Satan?

But since when has any of their brain farts been consistent?
 
paranand
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: There are broken neurons in her brain. This doesn't remotely track logically. I know I have willful naïveté, but I'm trying to keep my optimism.


Ragin', I have seen you in a lot of threads and generally agree with and appreciate your posts. Naïveté is one of the last attributes that I would associate with you
 
MWShannon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The sooner the MAGA group dies off the better. My feeling won't be hurt.
 
splelps
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
as usual, it's not the "whole bunch of people will die" thing you farkers have a problem with. this place is hilarious
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When Mr. Bigglesworth gets upset, people die.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Rick Wiles was recently hospitalized with Covid-19, so I assume he has the homosex with demons.
 
spleef420
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
People seem to forget a little thing called "collateral damage" when they make pants-on-head idiotic statements like "only stupid people will die".
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Kris_Romm: That dude in the photo totally looks like he fell right out of an early 00's Christian Rock band.

Yolo Minneapolis has always looked like that.

/ Mellow Snuffalupagus
// Metoo Yannipaloozas
/// Meeloo Multipassulus


Mega Pusillanimous?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mugato: There's way too much bullshiat to address in TFA so I'll just make a cheap joke.

"WTF is a Milo Yiannopoulos and why would I care if he's gay? The only person I have an opinion on who is gay is Gal Gadot and she's not budging".

[Fark user image image 217x232]


I don't get it.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He should do huge church gathering with no masks for all the antivaxxers in his state and of course refuse medical care when they get sick because GOD WILL ONLY SAVE THE BELIEVERS!

/may they all die and leave this world once and for all
//religion is a freaking cancer
///especially abrahamic religions
////sand people in star wars have more sense than those sand people believing in the sky wizards and keeping that BS alive for 2000 years
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Your Hind Brain: Please get raptured as quickly as possible! Science needs you!


/So we can peacefully be left behind.

//Go die already.


Velocirapture
 
Bloody William
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Fark: the unvaccinated will die because they are stupid and will be less of them.

Yay, applause.

Christian: the vaccinated will die because they are stupid and there will be less of them.

Boo, throw vegetables.


To start?

One of those statements is actually factual.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Farking children living in an illusion.

I have more respect for drug addicts.

Addicts at least require outside chemical substances in order to be this farking irresponsible and moronic.


That's a weird crowbar.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, how long is it going to take? People have been given these vaccines for a year now, and nobody is looking even a little peaked yet.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, we'll see.

Personally, stupid people to me are like nails on a chalkboard...I have the exact same reaction to both, except add the urge to knock their teeth out in the case of stupid people.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Alright, I'd love to know when the gays replaced like the Philistine and the Demiurge as the biggest threat to Christianity.

I would think...that if God had such a major problem with gay people, it would have made it into his top ten list of do's and don'ts that he transcribed and gave to Moses.  You know like the other big things he hates...like adultery, lying and using His name in vain....three things Evangelical leaders can't just seem to quit.
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I normally do not wish for people to die, but I am making an exception for this guy. I really truly hope he dies from COVID-19.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Your Hind Brain: Please get raptured as quickly as possible! Science needs you!


/So we can peacefully be left behind.

//Go die already.

Velocirapture


Blondie - Rapture
Youtube pHCdS7O248g
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Fark: the unvaccinated will die because they are stupid and will be less of them.

Yay, applause.

Christian: the vaccinated will die because they are stupid and there will be less of them.

Boo, throw vegetables.


Um. Yes. This is what they do. It's the Fark poltab. Were the poltab posters are the poltabiest.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Kris_Romm: That dude in the photo totally looks like he fell right out of an early 00's Christian Rock band.

Yolo Minneapolis has always looked like that.

/ Mellow Snuffalupagus
// Metoo Yannipaloozas
/// Meeloo Multipassulus


Oh, I'd forgotten that's what he looked like. I just saw a picture of a douchebag.
 
PhineasPozzlesnort
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MWShannon: The sooner the MAGA group dies off the better. My feeling won't be hurt.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm fully vaxxed and have locked down and been masking every time I had to out until now.
But now I'm an anti-masker.  Full stop.

Because the faster it spreads among the idiotic, anti-vax population the better.
The daily death totals used to be horrifying, but now I think they're funny.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
God was in favor of identifying the plague rats, having them mask, and ostracizing them:

Leviticus 13:45-46

"Anyone with such a defiling disease must wear torn clothes, let their hair be unkempt, cover the lower part of their face and cry out, 'Unclean! Unclean!' As long as they have the disease they remain unclean. They must live alone; they must live outside the camp."
 
NetOwl
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Laobaojun: I said in April 2020, and I have yet to see evidence to the contrary.
COVID is the new snake handling.

Y'all futher pluckers gonna get bit.



Snake venom isn't contagious.

These idiots are worse.

Yes, the vaccines will greatly reduce the harm they can do to innocent people, but that's still needless suffering and death.
 
