 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   From the "pandemic jobs" files: Professional toilet flusher   (usatoday.com) divider line
9
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

88 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2021 at 5:13 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still probably better than Starbucks barista
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 200x147]


Thanks Obama.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's a job for a fired MAGAt.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This content is only available to USA TODAY subscribers.
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Envoy: That's a job for a fired MAGAt.


They would still find a way to fark it up.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe my office can hire one.

For whatever reason it seems to be a skill that is in demand.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

strathmeyer: This content is only available to USA TODAY subscribers.


People actually subscribe to that?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.