 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   World's most valuable postage stamp fetches millions of dollars less than expected at auction. Guess they should have sold it as an NFT   (npr.org) divider line
17
    More: Interesting, Postage stamp, Magenta stamp, Stamp collecting, Philately, British Guiana One-Cent Black, Mona Lisa, single stamp sale, devoted philatelist  
•       •       •

899 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2021 at 9:56 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guess it's true what they say.

Philately will get you nowhere.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My father has a childhood friend who made a career of Asian philately.  I thought it was something very perverted at first.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Guess it's true what they say.

Philately will get you nowhere.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These stamps are definitely fungible

farm4.staticflickr.comView Full Size


Lots of fungi on 'em.
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charade (8/10) Movie CLIP - The Most Valuable Stamp (1963) HD
Youtube c9O1VVeMzhc
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess Monty Brewster finished spending all his money.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Philatelists lick it, before they stick it
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It ain't no X-Men #1, that's for sure.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Philatelists lick it, before they stick it


Wow, that hasn't been an earworm for me in probably 25 years, and now suddenly I'm back to my first trip to Germany where MTV Europe was the only entertainment in English and that song was on heavy, heavy rotation.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fargo: on April 3, 1988-a few months after the movie takes place-the U.S. government raised the price of postage by exactly three cents. Marge is absolutely right, and Norm's three-cent stamp will soon be in much more demand than the design that ostensibly beat his.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Kids today :

Whats a stamp?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Kids today :

Whats a stamp?


-holds envelope to head-

What Matt Gaetz's crotch gets when he goes to a bar.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Guess it's true what they say.

Philately will get you nowhere.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's not that much difference from an nft, but at least it's tangible.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who is this Phil Ately guy?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


... Junk
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.