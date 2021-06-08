 Skip to content
(Fox 2 St. Louis)   New "Worlds of Pain experience" at Kansas City Worlds of Fun not as popular as park managers had expected   (fox2now.com) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Racist boobies.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The "Worlds of Pain Experience" is the name of my Michael Bolton cover band.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Looks like a bunch of rabid dogs who never had parents to teach them to be good folks.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Racist boobies.


Indeed.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've been to Worlds of Fun.  Really, even without the ultraviolence, it's more like Town of Fun, or Neighborhood of Fun.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be above punching children in the face to stop an unprovoked attack on mine. Or at least trying to set a  hammer throw record.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Kansas City is a town that is completely on the wrong side of the tracks.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Black people stood around and was recording it and watching them, laughing," Chaunell Tillman said. "A white woman saved my child's life, and I thank her. And I hope she is watching this today, and I hope that I see her in court so I can give her a hug."

No reason is given for the attack, and, given this charming little racist tidbit in the story, I'm so far on the side of the attackers.
 
Fano
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size

Tell it, Professor
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Racist boobies.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Racist Boobies?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The theme is, unprovoked gang violence...They didn't tell you that when you went in..But that's this parks theme...
 
fsbilly
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

austerity101: "Black people stood around and was recording it and watching them, laughing," Chaunell Tillman said. "A white woman saved my child's life, and I thank her. And I hope she is watching this today, and I hope that I see her in court so I can give her a hug."

No reason is given for the attack, and, given this charming little racist tidbit in the story, I'm so far on the side of the attackers.


Can you explain how that's racist? Are you assuming the victims are white? You're cool with a 12-year-old girl getting curb stomped, as long as she 'deserved it'?

I know you have problems, but jeez, dude.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

austerity101: "Black people stood around and was recording it and watching them, laughing," Chaunell Tillman said. "A white woman saved my child's life, and I thank her. And I hope she is watching this today, and I hope that I see her in court so I can give her a hug."

No reason is given for the attack, and, given this charming little racist tidbit in the story, I'm so far on the side of the attackers.


While that may be a bridge too far for me, I can agree somewhat that she might have just given us some insight on the attackers' inspiration or invocation, if that should be the case.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
> Worlds of Fun
> Missouri

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 minute ago  

austerity101: No reason is given for the attack, and, given this charming little racist tidbit in the story, I'm so far on the side of the attackers.


... is it racist if everyone involved was black, including the attackers, attacked and the mother saying that?

I don't really think it is. I think she was giving more the opposite of racism in that people weren't, "protecting their own" or seeing it as their own community getting attacked. There was just a person who saw a fight that needed to be broken up and it defied racial barriers.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ less than a minute ago  

austerity101: "Black people stood around and was recording it and watching them, laughing," Chaunell Tillman said. "A white woman saved my child's life, and I thank her. And I hope she is watching this today, and I hope that I see her in court so I can give her a hug."

No reason is given for the attack, and, given this charming little racist tidbit in the story, I'm so far on the side of the attackers.


You need psychological help, pal.
 
