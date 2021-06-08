 Skip to content
(PBS)   Vaccinations go up. Covid-19 cases go down. You can't explain that   (pbs.org) divider line
Pew
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I told you microchipping everyone would work.
 
robodog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.netView Full Size


Science biatches!
 
smeag0l
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Many people are dying to prove vaccinations don't work.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
actually, i think you can
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We've just reached "herd impunity"

The brother in law's term
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But I read a couple hours ago on this site that this summer was going to be a disaster. It even had the scary tag so it must be true.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Weird, its almost like everything conservatives believe is the opposite of reality.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yes I can.

Its because anyone vaccinated is protected by the spell cast by baby-blood devouring Democrats and celebrities who use black magic .  This is by design because the vaccinations aren't really vaccinations but CRISPR that will soon change us into human-animal hybrids.  The research into this technology has been ongoing for decades, including a bat hybrid that escaped to temporary freedom back in June 1992 before Hillary'shiat squads tracked it down.  Interestingly enough that tracker squad featured another hybrid, a person mixed with a spider.

Anyway, its all Devil magic, just like Mama says.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bullshiat. Correlation does not imply causation.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lectos
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It is almost as if masking up and staying out of groups and then vaccinations were a better idea than doing nothing and being ill. Whodathunkit?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah but there are also fewer pirates.


Unrelated, but it was really cute how that website disguised its location permission request as "Is wttw your local station".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Its a nice trend, hopefully the newer, more contagious, variants won't fark that up for the people who got vaxxed.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Farking 5G magnets?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


/At least according to the crazy osteopath lady who testified in Ohio
 
wademh
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As charts go, it isn't that informative.

What you want from a charting is to illustrate a clear relationship between two trends. However, just looking at the lines, no clear trend is evident. The rate of decrease in daily cases is very high even while the number of vaccinations is still low. The number of vaccinations increases significantly and the rate of new cases even increases a bit before it starts dropping.

We know that new infections among vaccinated people is very low. We know vaccinations are helping. What we don't know is the other factors that are specifically driving the various changes in the rate of new infections --- and clearly there are many beyond the number of administered vaccinations.

So, meh.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Don't be silly. Covid-19 cases are only going down because Biden raised the cost of plywood and gasoline so it's harder to build testing sites and transport people to them. Less testing means less cases. Study it out.
 
robodog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Its a nice trend, hopefully the newer, more contagious, variants won't fark that up for the people who got vaxxed.


Delta apparently can break through immunity in older folks but the great thing is all the cases reported in Hong Kong were asymptomatic even though they tested positive (routine testing in nursing homes). Unless there's a mutation that's breakthrough and manages to cause hospitalizations I'm not panicking, and even then it's just back to WFH until they can come up with a booster.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Yes I can.

Its because anyone vaccinated is protected by the spell cast by baby-blood devouring Democrats and celebrities who use black magic .  This is by design because the vaccinations aren't really vaccinations but CRISPR that will soon change us into human-animal hybrids.  The research into this technology has been ongoing for decades, including a bat hybrid that escaped to temporary freedom back in June 1992 before Hillary'shiat squads tracked it down.  Interestingly enough that tracker squad featured another hybrid, a person mixed with a spider.

Anyway, its all Devil magic, just like Mama says.


Did... did you just rip off the plot of Sweet Tooth?
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Yeah but there are also fewer pirates.


Unrelated, but it was really cute how that website disguised its location permission request as "Is wttw your local station".


It's almost like they wanted to give you relevant local news or something 🙄
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: But I read a couple hours ago on this site that this summer was going to be a disaster. It even had the scary tag so it must be true.


This "site" is a news aggregator.
You may find articles here that contradict one another.
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
According to the latest PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll, 41 percent of Republicans said they did not intend to get vaccinated, compared to just 4 percent of Democrats.

I know I shouldn't be surprised at this point, but 41 percent is huge.  Even their orange god said they should get vaxxed.  This thing is going to be roaring through red areas all winter long.  At least they think all the (D) cities are under constant antifa attack, so maybe they'll stay the hell away.
 
