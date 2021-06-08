 Skip to content
 
(MLive.com)   I don't think that's how Braille works   (mlive.com) divider line
21
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew a blind gal what had a tee shirt in braille that said "stop staring at my boobs"
I loved her sense of humor
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well....
tell us more about her boobs
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What's better number 1 or number 2? Number 3 or these two .....
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dick move.
 
guestguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
O_o

If he's got braille on his junk, it's time for some wart cream.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You know, if he loves the blind so much, I can think of an appropriate punishment.
 
Dhoogall [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I think I've finally found a tattoo I would like.  It's in braille for "Do Not Touch"
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, but whose genitals were they?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: You know, if he loves the blind so much, I can think of an appropriate punishment.


Carrots, lots and lots of carrots?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Blind person: "...Tiny?"
 
gbv23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
krafty420
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So that's what those bumps on my balls are.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Blind person: "...Tiny?"


Nope.  Tug it some more.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There's a bakery right down the street that has really good pizza bread.  Sadly, I had to stop going there after seeing a bunch of those stupid signs posted that "nobody wants to work anymore".  It was then that I realized that the owners were probably assholes that don't pay a decent wage.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Someone should have squeezed until they heard a pop.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I used to have a braille sticker on the back of my truck that said "If you can read this you are too damn close."
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rnatalie: I used to have a braille sticker on the back of my truck that said "If you can read this you are too damn close."


I saw someone with a mask on that read "If you can read this you're too close". The only reason I stepped forward was to read it.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's a neat party trick.
 
maram500
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm legally blind myself (since birth), and although I'm not so bad off that I need a white cane and special services like some do, I still had to deal with vision specialists in school. (I also needed special accommodations like large-print books for a while.)

Having said that, let me further state that had one of the specialists I worked with done anything even remotely sleepy with me, they would have been in the hospital and my family would be in the local newspaper. My family does not cotton to people like that, and we are quite defensive of our own.

/Mom's side is from backwoods Mississippi
//Explains quite a lot
 
maram500
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

maram500: I'm legally blind myself (since birth), and although I'm not so bad off that I need a white cane and special services like some do, I still had to deal with vision specialists in school. (I also needed special accommodations like large-print books for a while.)

Having said that, let me further state that had one of the specialists I worked with done anything even remotely sleepy with me, they would have been in the hospital and my family would be in the local newspaper. My family does not cotton to people like that, and we are quite defensive of our own.

/Mom's side is from backwoods Mississippi
//Explains quite a lot


Gah.

Skeevy, not sleepy. Damn autocorrect.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Braille is just Morse Code for the deaf.
 
