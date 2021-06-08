 Skip to content
(Slate)   NASA is setting its sights on Venus again. Probably has something to do with Serena's recent showing at the French Open   (slate.com) divider line
17
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We'll need an army of Bionic men and women to fend of the errant hardened Venus probes we launch, but invariably head off course, crash into Earth, and then in the confusion, wreak havoc. (in a special multipart TV series!)
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Game, set, match... on the Subby's comment.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bill Clinton's Book. Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus...SO LET'S GO TO VENUS!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Hey baby, you're just like Venus.  I'm just like NASA..."

/you can finish that line yourselves
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Bill Clinton's Book. Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus...SO LET'S GO TO VENUS!


Clinton jokes. Edgy stuff.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
lh6.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Venus is very hot and the atmospheric pressure is much more severe than earth. Plus it smells like farts. Probably.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If you want to develop, you push the envelope.

Hard to find a better test-hell than our inner neighbor. If your project functions there, there's a good chance its good enough for other horrid environments.
 
Farkn Yaj Yenrac [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Something, something, setting its sights on URANUS, something.
 
Uranus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: [lh6.googleusercontent.com image 326x500]


And I...I am, apparently, unremarkable.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Venus is very hot and the atmospheric pressure is much more severe than earth. Plus it smells like farts. Probably.


Smelliest thing in the atmosphere is probably SO2.  So it would be more like burnt matches.

At least it would smell like that for the millisecond before you were crushed and incinerated.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
the atmosphere is really dense .  I wonder how hard it would be to make a dirigible to bob around at a really high altitude.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: crushed and incinerated


Don't care... had Venus.

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bughunter: "Hey baby, you're just like Venus.  I'm just like NASA..."

/you can finish that line yourselves


"You're so hot OH MY GOD I'M MELTING!!!!"
 
rfenster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
NASA better hurry, someone is planning on blowing up the Earth so that they can have a better view of Venus.

space modulator
Youtube XvjR9n5EQHc
 
ISO15693
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bughunter: "Hey baby, you're just like Venus.  I'm just like NASA..."

/you can finish that line yourselves


Something something Venera disease...
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I say that we crash a bunch of huge objects into Venus. The idea is to punch holes in the atmosphere to make it cool down.

I assure you this is a well thought out plan backed with good science. No matter the cost, pursuing this project should be the nation's top priority!
 
