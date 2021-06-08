 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Fad Gadget, The Blow Monkeys, Altered Images, and The Human League. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #224. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
19
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

39 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 08 Jun 2021 at 12:30 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Present.
& nursing a burning mouth. Slightly overdid the jalapeños in my quesadillas today.
Don't expect much singing
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh & Hyaena is 37 years old today
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pista: Present.
& nursing a burning mouth. Slightly overdid the jalapeños in my quesadillas today.
Don't expect much singing


i loathe jalapenos. mostly because they make everything else taste like jalapenos. but i do loves me some sriracha in my quesadillas (along with bacon and black olives). but of course i put sriracha in everything (including my tacos).
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Present.
& nursing a burning mouth. Slightly overdid the jalapeños in my quesadillas today.
Don't expect much singing

i loathe jalapenos. mostly because they make everything else taste like jalapenos. but i do loves me some sriracha in my quesadillas (along with bacon and black olives). but of course i put sriracha in everything (including my tacos).


Black olives.
Damn!
I knew I missed something
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
jalapenos are only good if you need an excuse to eat an entire tub of ice cream without being judged. allegedly.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Present.
& nursing a burning mouth. Slightly overdid the jalapeños in my quesadillas today.
Don't expect much singing

i loathe jalapenos. mostly because they make everything else taste like jalapenos. but i do loves me some sriracha in my quesadillas (along with bacon and black olives). but of course i put sriracha in everything (including my tacos).

Black olives.
Damn!
I knew I missed something


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Present.
& nursing a burning mouth. Slightly overdid the jalapeños in my quesadillas today.
Don't expect much singing

i loathe jalapenos. mostly because they make everything else taste like jalapenos. but i do loves me some sriracha in my quesadillas (along with bacon and black olives). but of course i put sriracha in everything (including my tacos).

Black olives.
Damn!
I knew I missed something

[Fark user image 425x318]


Are those the infamous gouda cheese tacos?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Present.
& nursing a burning mouth. Slightly overdid the jalapeños in my quesadillas today.
Don't expect much singing

i loathe jalapenos. mostly because they make everything else taste like jalapenos. but i do loves me some sriracha in my quesadillas (along with bacon and black olives). but of course i put sriracha in everything (including my tacos).

Black olives.
Damn!
I knew I missed something

[Fark user image 425x318]

Are those the infamous gouda cheese tacos?


yes.

a bison/beef blend, and seven or eight spices/seasonings. then smoked gouda, tomatoes, and black olives.optionally served with an extremely chilled reed's raspberry ginger brew or three.

/i'm a one trick pony, but it's a pretty good trick.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Present.
& nursing a burning mouth. Slightly overdid the jalapeños in my quesadillas today.
Don't expect much singing

i loathe jalapenos. mostly because they make everything else taste like jalapenos. but i do loves me some sriracha in my quesadillas (along with bacon and black olives). but of course i put sriracha in everything (including my tacos).

Black olives.
Damn!
I knew I missed something

[Fark user image 425x318]

Are those the infamous gouda cheese tacos?


Oh wow! I used Gouda too
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Present.
& nursing a burning mouth. Slightly overdid the jalapeños in my quesadillas today.
Don't expect much singing

i loathe jalapenos. mostly because they make everything else taste like jalapenos. but i do loves me some sriracha in my quesadillas (along with bacon and black olives). but of course i put sriracha in everything (including my tacos).

Black olives.
Damn!
I knew I missed something

[Fark user image 425x318]

Are those the infamous gouda cheese tacos?

Oh wow! I used Gouda too


smoked?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Present.
& nursing a burning mouth. Slightly overdid the jalapeños in my quesadillas today.
Don't expect much singing

i loathe jalapenos. mostly because they make everything else taste like jalapenos. but i do loves me some sriracha in my quesadillas (along with bacon and black olives). but of course i put sriracha in everything (including my tacos).

Black olives.
Damn!
I knew I missed something

[Fark user image 425x318]

Are those the infamous gouda cheese tacos?

Oh wow! I used Gouda too

smoked?


Nope. Just regular. But smoked will be on the next round for sure
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Now I'm hungry.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Now I'm hungry.

aren't you in cali? you're not hungry. you're "experiencing hunger".
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Now I'm hungry.
aren't you in cali? you're not hungry. you're "experiencing hunger".


Ah yes, sorry, forgot to put on my socially acceptable all inclusive libby liberal organically sourced straw hat.

/ironically, I had a bowl of Grape Nuts this morning
 
ANDizzleWI
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Present.
& nursing a burning mouth. Slightly overdid the jalapeños in my quesadillas today.
Don't expect much singing

i loathe jalapenos. mostly because they make everything else taste like jalapenos. but i do loves me some sriracha in my quesadillas (along with bacon and black olives). but of course i put sriracha in everything (including my tacos).

Black olives.
Damn!
I knew I missed something

[Fark user image 425x318]

Are those the infamous gouda cheese tacos?

Oh wow! I used Gouda too

smoked?


Smoked Gouda?  Huh.

I usually eat it, but you do you.  :P

/Taco envy over here
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Now I'm hungry.
aren't you in cali? you're not hungry. you're "experiencing hunger".

Ah yes, sorry, forgot to put on my socially acceptable all inclusive libby liberal organically sourced straw hat.


don't you know? if you change the name of it, you change the condition.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: Now I'm hungry.
aren't you in cali? you're not hungry. you're "experiencing hunger".


Wouldn't that be when something else eats you, or if you eat yourself?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.