(Thread Reader)   Another deadlier Covid wave coming this summer, especially for the unvaccinated and those who only got vaccinated once? Data and peer reviewed studies say   (threadreaderapp.com) divider line
39
39 Comments     (+0 »)
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The knuckle draggers will soon start attacking people from India.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am hoping for a variant that has no to little effect on the vaccinated but is deadly within a couple of days for the unvaccinated. The level stupid and horrible human beings in the US needs to be reduced. A form of social darwinism.

/I do know the original reasoning for social darwinism and would find it humourous for it to be applied to republicans
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming soon from deep-q-thinkers: "Why are all these outbreaks only happening in red states? The Democrats are making us sick!"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I'll go get my 6 month vaccine booster 5 months early, just to play it safe.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: Coming soon from deep-q-thinkers: "Why are all these outbreaks only happening in red states? The Democrats are making us sick!"


"This Plandemic, which is totally fake, came from China, who totally released this fake virus from a lab to make us get sick and die but we aren't getting sick and dying, just check the hospital ERs...if the democrats will let you!  They faked this whole thing and now they are killing us with this virus, which is fake by the way!"
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand half of what is being said in that thread... but it looks terrifying

Today is the end of the two week period following my 2nd Moderna shot, so I'm (hopefully) fully protected now?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now Q will claim Biden and Fauci have modified Covid to be a targeted bio-weapon.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Now Q will claim Biden and Fauci have modified Covid to be a targeted bio-weapon.


And they will still refuse to wear a mask or do anything to try and stop the spread...
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My reaction to seeing a tweet/thread from Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding has automatically become "Oh shiat... we're farked, aren't we?"
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We might be through with the pandemic. But the pandemic isn't through with us.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I am hoping for a variant that has no to little effect on the vaccinated but is deadly within a couple of days for the unvaccinated. The level stupid and horrible human beings in the US needs to be reduced. A form of social darwinism.

/I do know the original reasoning for social darwinism and would find it humourous for it to be applied to republicans


My one year old appreciates your sentiment.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Here's hoping for a new variant that turns the unvaccinated orange.  You did it to yourself.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm fully vaccinated. Those who aren't are insane. Sounds like a win win to me.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The news last week was about how immunocompromised folks are not showing COVID antibodies after vaccination. There were virtually no early studies on whether the vaccines work on people with autoimmune diseases.
With this information on the variant, my confidence in my own safety is dwindling. Why can't it just pick on the unvaccinated and leave the rest of us alone?
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not really ready for the schadenfreude party until we can vaccinate the really young and get more coverage for the disadvantaged, thanks.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OldRod: I don't understand half of what is being said in that thread... but it looks terrifying

Today is the end of the two week period following my 2nd Moderna shot, so I'm (hopefully) fully protected now?


Maybe, maybe not.

Theres no study on the moderna shot yet against that delta/india variant but its probably very near the Pfizer shot.

Pfizer one dose against delta = 32% efficacity
Pfizer two doses against delta = 88% efficacity

Those who got the astrazeneca (tens of millions vaccinated) are kind of screwed.

Astrazeneca 1 dose : 33% efficacity
Astrazeoneca 2 doses : 60% efficacity

Imagine how shiatty the chinese and russian vaccines are against the delta variant if Astrazeneca goes to 60%? Probably in the 30% range after 2 doses.

Shiat about to get real. 2020 was just part 1 of the pandemic. The delta variant will fark us even more since people are sick of the pandemic.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: The knuckle draggers will soon start attacking people from India.


Considering the actual demographic hat is largely attacking Asian people, I'd be a little more careful with your choice of words. You don't want to be labeled a racist.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This would be a good time to remind everyone that small changes in average temperatures have an ENORMOUS effect on the biomes of bacteria, viruses and fungi (and other critters consequently).

But not to worry, if you want to worry about something, worry about fresh water problems over the next 20 years or so (the approximate upper end of my time left managing spins).

Oh, and think about what we've lost diddling around the past four years.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I am hoping for a variant that has no to little effect on the vaccinated but is deadly within a couple of days for the unvaccinated. The level stupid and horrible human beings in the US needs to be reduced. A form of social darwinism.

/I do know the original reasoning for social darwinism and would find it humourous for it to be applied to republicans


Jesus, you just really hate children!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Coming soon from deep-q-thinkers: "Why are all these outbreaks only happening in red states? The Democrats are making us sick!"


And my response would be:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

testosteronephobe: The news last week was about how immunocompromised folks are not showing COVID antibodies after vaccination. There were virtually no early studies on whether the vaccines work on people with autoimmune diseases.
With this information on the variant, my confidence in my own safety is dwindling. Why can't it just pick on the unvaccinated and leave the rest of us alone?


Well, shiat. I missed that one. I've got several immunocompromised friends. fark.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought that when it starts to warm up, the virus will just disappear.  Like magic.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The ones who are going to get screwed the most are the 0-25 years old who think they are immune. They are not. They are dying like flies in India.

One thing is sure, im keeping my kids from school until they can get their pfizer vaccines.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: My reaction to seeing a tweet/thread from Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding has automatically become "Oh shiat... we're farked, aren't we?"


His threads are total panic porn. He's like the Seth Abramson of medical twitter. Not sayin' he's wrong, but he seems to be constantly dialed to 11 on the worst-case-scenario-meter.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
XD

Sure it is...
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

testosteronephobe: The news last week was about how immunocompromised folks are not showing COVID antibodies after vaccination. There were virtually no early studies on whether the vaccines work on people with autoimmune diseases.
With this information on the variant, my confidence in my own safety is dwindling. Why can't it just pick on the unvaccinated and leave the rest of us alone?


People on immunosuppressive drugs won't have a strong immune response because... their immune system is suppressed by immunosuppressive drugs. If you need an article to explain that to you, COVID shouldn't be at the top of your list of concerns.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I am hoping for a variant that has no to little effect on the vaccinated but is deadly within a couple of days for the unvaccinated. The level stupid and horrible human beings in the US needs to be reduced. A form of social darwinism.

/I do know the original reasoning for social darwinism and would find it humourous for it to be applied to republicans


... Given that children still haven't been, and cannot legally be, vaccinated, and that there are quite a few people for whome the vaccine just might not take/work (like my mother, who is one a variety of immunosupressants due to a lupus like disease--and who did get vaccinated, but, will it protect her? no one knows!):

fark you.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lysdexic: testosteronephobe: The news last week was about how immunocompromised folks are not showing COVID antibodies after vaccination. There were virtually no early studies on whether the vaccines work on people with autoimmune diseases.
With this information on the variant, my confidence in my own safety is dwindling. Why can't it just pick on the unvaccinated and leave the rest of us alone?

Well, shiat. I missed that one. I've got several immunocompromised friends. fark.


My rheumatologist says there is no established level of antibodies you need to be safe, but zero is probably not good.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OldRod: I don't understand half of what is being said in that thread... but it looks terrifying

Today is the end of the two week period following my 2nd Moderna shot, so I'm (hopefully) fully protected now?


You're "as good as it's going to get" protected now. Which is still really good, but maybe not good enough to spare you from all harm. So you might want to continue wearing a mask when appropriate and avoiding unnecessary indoor gatherings for a while longer.

None of this is a sharp yes/no matter. Vaccines give you a certain level of antibodies and other immune stuff in your system, and those antibody levels then gradually fade over the following months/years. When you're exposed to a virus, it's a race between that virus trying to replicate and spread as fast as it can vs. your body noticing it and shutting it down. That outcome can range anywhere from "never even noticed that I was infected" to "virus wins; flawless victory".

Vaccines tilt the odds in one direction while new variants go the other way. Eventually we'll need an updated version of the vaccine which accounts for the changes in its genetic sequence since early 2020, so that our bodies can make antibodies against the correct targets.
 
trialpha
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Those who got the astrazeneca (tens of millions vaccinated) are kind of screwed.

Astrazeneca 1 dose : 33% efficacity
Astrazeoneca 2 doses : 60% efficacity


There will of course be no data available, but it'd be nice to know the efficacy of Astrazeneca followed by Pfizer/Moderna. Cause that's what a bunch of us poor slobs in Canada are likely to end up with.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OldRod: Today is the end of the two week period following my 2nd Moderna shot, so I'm (hopefully) fully protected now?


"Fully" is a tricky word.  You still have a very small chance of getting it, but your likelihood of getting a severe case is much smaller still.

That being said, the virus is still mutating, and you will likely need periodic booster shots from now on, probably starting in a year.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark you I got (both of) mine?
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I just feel bad for kids under 12 that can't currently get vaccinated.

That said, severe cases are more rare in children than adults.

Adults should know better.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: RodneyToady: My reaction to seeing a tweet/thread from Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding has automatically become "Oh shiat... we're farked, aren't we?"

His threads are total panic porn. He's like the Seth Abramson of medical twitter. Not sayin' he's wrong, but he seems to be constantly dialed to 11 on the worst-case-scenario-meter.


If you're in denial of reality, its not the worlds problem. Just look at whats happening in India, its coming here.

The anti-maskers/antivaxxers are about to be decimated... and nothing of value will be lost.
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
All children up to a certain age can't get vaccinated.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Threadreader? Really?

Or right, it's not news it's Fark.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Great.....that's terrifying. I had it last year and got my Pfizers....this isn't done with us by a long shot..
 
CarnySaur
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RodneyToady: My reaction to seeing a tweet/thread from Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding has automatically become "Oh shiat... we're farked, aren't we?"


He must be fun at parties.
 
