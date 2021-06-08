 Skip to content
(CNN)   Bitcoin's terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad run continues as it drops to near $33,000 per share. Wow, at bargain prices like that I should just take out a home equity line and buy as much as I can   (cnn.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bitcoin having no intrinsic value and no use value  is still over valued by 33 thousand times.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wall Street is swimming in the bitcoin pool now, and they LOVE it when things slosh around in a somewhat predictable fashion.  Bitcoin will be going up and down like a yo-yo for the foreseeable future.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Bitcoin having no intrinsic value and no use value is still over valued by 33 thousand times.


Closer to 9428.57%, but who's counting.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You Boomers just won't ever get it... brah.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I keep my money (what little there is) in my credit union.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTA:

The value of bitcoin has tanked more than 40% over the last month during a torrent of bad news, including a move by one prominent former backer, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, to stop accepting the cryptocurrency as payment for cars.

LOL! Musk broke up with Bitcoin?

I missed that. How lulzy.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: You Boomers just won't ever get it... brah.

[Fark user image image 850x1061]


The sleeve looks like the color coding for a resistor.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rev.K: FTA:

The value of bitcoin has tanked more than 40% over the last month during a torrent of bad news, including a move by one prominent former backer, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, to stop accepting the cryptocurrency as payment for cars.

LOL! Musk broke up with Bitcoin?

I missed that. How lulzy.


Hilarious that a guy who despises short sellers did just that.

SEC and DOJ just getting started investigating Elon's games.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's a pump and dump.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Amateur, I'm going to a payday lender and take out the hugest loan I can and put it all on bitcoin.
 
Peki
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Rev.K: FTA:

The value of bitcoin has tanked more than 40% over the last month during a torrent of bad news, including a move by one prominent former backer, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, to stop accepting the cryptocurrency as payment for cars.

LOL! Musk broke up with Bitcoin?

I missed that. How lulzy.

Hilarious that a guy who despises short sellers did just that.

SEC and DOJ just getting started investigating Elon's games.


Oh? I hadn't heard that part. I haven't tracked the WSB story recently either. Anything ever come of that?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not as secure and untraceable as we once thought, eh?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pjbreeze: Amateur, I'm going to a payday lender and take out the hugest loan I can and put it all on bitcoin.


Pfft. Small potatoes. I know this guy Tony by the wharf that will give me straight cash.
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Doesn't help that it was revealed (via the Colonial Pipeline ransomware fiasco) that the The Man has the ability to track bitcoin and confiscate it whenever they want.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mega Steve: Not as secure and untraceable as we once thought, eh?


It is if you do it right (like those people who lost millions on locked drives). They got the guys password. I assume with a hammer casino style.
 
