(NBC News)   Sure they recovered the pipeline ransom payment, but the buried lede is Special Agent Elvis Chan is a goddamn awesome name   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People are acting like the FBI broke bitcoin's encryption or something. More likely they found the guy with the password and broke his knees.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They gave some geek a lifetime supply of Hot Pockets and one night with Riley Reid... Bingo, hack complete.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: [Fark user image 716x537]


Oh Rochester, you ever-surprised Negro, you!  I grew up being made to watch those old racist films on a projector we rented from the public library.  Hilariously cringe.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

QuesoDelicioso: People are acting like the FBI broke bitcoin's encryption or something. More likely they found the guy with the password and broke his knees.


Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: QuesoDelicioso: People are acting like the FBI broke bitcoin's encryption or something. More likely they found the guy with the password and broke his knees.

Obligatory:

[Fark user image 448x274]


Glad I refreshed.

/for once
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This I know comes from ignorance, but what can countries do about Russia? They are clearly launching a lot of cyber warfare on countries.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: They gave some geek a lifetime supply of Hot Pockets and one night with Riley Reid... Bingo, hack complete.


And they never delivered on either.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Goddamn right that's two cool names
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wasn't he in Pacific Rim?
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They didn't even do that.   They went to a local game store, bragged about doing it in front of him, when he said "no, I did that" they went "nuh uh, you couldn't do that, you don't know how" and got him to monologoue every detail.

The worst part was, the M:TG pack the hacker bought didn't even have a foil.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

QuesoDelicioso: People are acting like the FBI broke bitcoin's encryption or something. More likely they found the guy with the password and broke his knees.


The money was sent to an exchange in California.  The FBI went in with a warrant and seized the wallet.  This is weird on a lot of levels.  Some of the following are possible:

1) The Russian script kiddies are REALLY stupid
2) The hackers wanted to get rid of the money to take some of the heat off.
3) False flag operation by the US to save face

I'm not one for conspiracy theories, so I assume 1 or 2 is more probable.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: This I know comes from ignorance, but what can countries do about Russia? They are clearly launching a lot of cyber warfare on countries.


Just "favorite" their accounts.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Odds are he won't live to see tomorrow.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

QuesoDelicioso: People are acting like the FBI broke bitcoin's encryption or something. More likely they found the guy with the password and broke his knees.


It's a 2 front attack.

On the first front, the FBI has a deep roster of code monkeys facing federal charges that can earn a little leniency on their sentence.

On the second, guys that have no problem giving an atomic rear admiral until they get a list of passwords.
 
TWX
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SMB2811
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

QuesoDelicioso: People are acting like the FBI broke bitcoin's encryption or something. More likely they found the guy with the password and broke his knees.


Or you can realize that bitcoin isn't really that anonymous.

https://bitcoinmagazine.com/guides/is​-​bitcoin-anonymous
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: This I know comes from ignorance, but what can countries do about Russia? They are clearly launching a lot of cyber warfare on countries.


There is no evidence it was a state sponsored operation.  The pipeline had weak security and poor IT policy in general.  The 'hack' wasn't very sophisticated.  It was amateur hour on both sides of the coin.

I've been assuming it was 16 year old russian edgelords since it happened.
 
dryknife
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
His dad has Elvis' picture hanging above Mao's in the kitchen.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Pinche Mateo: [Fark user image 716x537]

Oh Rochester, you ever-surprised Negro, you!  I grew up being made to watch those old racist films on a projector we rented from the public library.  Hilariously cringe.


They're kinda fun as an adult, not from a, "Yay racism!" standpoint (well for me at least) but because if you watch him carefully, there's a hell of a lot of "Heh... seriously?" moments.  Watch him when he's in the scene but supposed to be background.  I'm pretty sure his performances were the genesis of a lot of what we saw in Blazing Saddles, etc. - the whole, "Aww shiat, they're looking, pile on the Rastus bullshiat quick." thing.  There are some eye rolls and such that had me flat out busting the hell up, and not the "Oh noes boss!" bullshiat - genuine, "Oh FFS this is dumb" stuff.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SMB2811: QuesoDelicioso: People are acting like the FBI broke bitcoin's encryption or something. More likely they found the guy with the password and broke his knees.

Or you can realize that bitcoin isn't really that anonymous.

https://bitcoinmagazine.com/guides/is-​bitcoin-anonymous


Any any new variations that people think are anonymous are now figured out by the intelligence communities in a matter of day.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: QuesoDelicioso: People are acting like the FBI broke bitcoin's encryption or something. More likely they found the guy with the password and broke his knees.

Obligatory:

[Fark user image 448x274]

Glad I refreshed.

/for once


Yeah I had to before I hit post, it truly is obligatory, figured someone might beat me to it.

/hopefully sans wrench
 
dryknife
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Odds are he won't live to see tomorrow.


Awesome.
Johnny Rivers FTW!
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Odds are he won't live to see tomorrow.


♫ Secret Asian Man ♫

/so very sorry
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

tdyak: The worst part was, the M:TG D:TC pack the hacker bought didn't even have a foil.


FTFY

/Darkside:The Crypto-ning
 
Greil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: QuesoDelicioso: People are acting like the FBI broke bitcoin's encryption or something. More likely they found the guy with the password and broke his knees.

The money was sent to an exchange in California.  The FBI went in with a warrant and seized the wallet.  This is weird on a lot of levels.  Some of the following are possible:

1) The Russian script kiddies are REALLY stupid
2) The hackers wanted to get rid of the money to take some of the heat off.
3) False flag operation by the US to save face

I'm not one for conspiracy theories, so I assume 1 or 2 is more probable.


Both 1 and 2 combined is most likely. These idiots went after the pipeline idiots, who had bad security but also money. I'm betting the hackers, most likely script kiddies, would gladly use a one time use time machine to warn themselves off of that target.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: This I know comes from ignorance, but what can countries do about Russia? They are clearly launching a lot of cyber warfare on countries.


Geo Block their IP addresses and any VPN service that doesn't Geo Block their IP addresses.

/Same with China, North Korea, and a handful of other countries.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wait, don't tell me.  He was the first to top all three of the Country, R&B, and J-Pop cajrts simultaneously.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My fingers sound fat.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: It's a 2 front attack.

On the first front, the FBI has a deep roster of code monkeys facing federal charges that can earn a little leniency on their sentence.

On the second, guys that have no problem giving an atomic rear admiral until they get a list of passwords.


The director of the FBI cyber-crime counterintelligence division:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Greil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: 4seasons85!: This I know comes from ignorance, but what can countries do about Russia? They are clearly launching a lot of cyber warfare on countries.

Geo Block their IP addresses and any VPN service that doesn't Geo Block their IP addresses.

/Same with China, North Korea, and a handful of other countries.


This wouldn't help in the slightest. No one hacks from their own IP space anymore: Any malware with a callback/originating IP to russia is likely to be literally anyone BUT russia.
 
