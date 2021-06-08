 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Herd of buffalo - 1. Lion - 0 (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
after bungling an attempt to stalk the heard

Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Around five lions - nicknamed the Black Rock Boys - had been following the herd of over 500 buffalo


Ahh, the proud Boys.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"I have not thought my cunning plan all the way through"

phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Most predators are not psychotically aggressive suicide berserkers.  They weigh their chances and make decisions on the chance of success based upon probable outcomes.  Most hunts never get beyond the initial lookie-loo stage.  Even ones where there is definite intent, most abort before shiat gets real.  And even when they go all in, success is usually between 1/4 and 1/3 of all attempts.

Taking on all comers with no concern whatsoever makes the chance of being hurt almost 100%.  And there is no AFLAC duck to pay for you to order carry-out.  You get banged up and you are probably dead.  As most predators are not monomaniacally suicidal, they will run right up a tree to escape several tons of angry pot roast now to have a chance at getting a leg up on less angry pot roast tomorrow.
 
