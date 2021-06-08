 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Woman gives birth to a full soccer team assuming one or both of her 6yr old twins can play goalie. Not a repeat from last month   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
    Gosiame Sithole, six-year-old twins, new world record, Professor Dini Mawela, husband Teboho Tsotetsi  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's impressive.
 
Madame Psychosis
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Gosiame Sithole.

Probably not for a while.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
tag: husband Teboho Tsotetsi

Based on the article, I feel that's going to be an exponentially more popular tag in the coming years...
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
His face after he realized how much all those kids will cost.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Jesus christ man
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Turns out a vagina IS a clown car.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Her pocket had more tots in it than Napoleon Dynamite's.
 
gbv23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Robinfro
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What's impressive is how no one, not even the govt can actually verify this, yet they ran the article anyway.
 
Pert
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Beautiful South - Perfect 10 (Official Video)
Youtube js-2cqqY1K8
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Her husband Teboho Tsotetsi claimed his wife gave birth to the seven boys and three girls via C-section at 29 weeks."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Woman 'sets world record by giving birth to TEN babies after medics missed two tots on scan'

Be Gone Thot Original Meme
Youtube Kbx7m2qVVA0
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FFS.
 
phishrace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She should open an in vitro clinic or an omelette shop. She's making way, way too many eggs.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
fb- last seen fleeing South Africa.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: His face after he realized how much all those kids will cost.
[Fark user image 620x436]


Or realizing that their sex life is officially over.
 
