(BBC)   All those Brits hoping to swarm back into the pubs after the pandemic may have to lose some weight, as best guesses show there's only going to be a quarter of them left   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Given the pub culture in England I figure a multi billion pound bailout will be along shortly with a ploughman's lunch and a pint of bitter.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The plague must have been more virulent than reported, or did it just attack pub patrons?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If people love getting drunk enough with other people they will be back in a few years, perhaps with new owners, but they'll be back.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
> "Last October, the ONS found just 6% of pubs were highly confident of survival, by February that was just 1%."

So were 94% of pubs wrong 8 months ago, or did 94% of pubs already go out of business?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Or, the Brits can round up a bunch of their mates and go on pub crawls nightly to save these places. You know, like in this movie.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/I mean, it didn't work and the movie sucked. But it could work here.
//Maybe.
///The ending was particularly shiat.
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mjjt: or did it just attack pub patrons?


majority of landlords are self-employed & pay their staff from the profits. When there's no income for over a year there's nothing to do but struggle.
 
culebra
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
culebra
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
culebra
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Given the pub culture in England I figure a multi billion pound bailout will be along shortly with a ploughman's lunch and a pint of bitter.


It will be from all that money freed up by Brexit!
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

culebra: [Fark user image image 850x875]


Bernard?  I thought he did most his drinking in the bookshop.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Since the english are mostly alcoholics soccer fans, pubs will come back real fast. They never gonna stop drinking. Ever. Its like if muricans gave up their guns and going to church. Aint gonna never happen.
 
