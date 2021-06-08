 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Nutter wearing a gas mask and a top hat on side of road tries to creep out driver, driver pulls over asking: "What the f**k you doing?" then laughs at him   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
ImOscar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd stop for him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe dressing up in odd costumes and trying to freak out drivers isn't a great idea.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs more glued on gears.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

grokca: Needs more glued on gears.


Isambard Kingdom Brunel does not approve.
 
nursetim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Are you my mummy?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The viral marketing for the new Sandman series took a weird turn.
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Looks fine to me.  Next case, please.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Roger Stone?
 
zbtop
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Young 20something looking to be weird in public successfully ensnares normie, Ric Romero has more at 11.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'd ask him to sing " Hello Skinny."
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/sweet dreams
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
" Would you like Dumfries with that? "
 
Mike_1962
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Looks like a Pink Floyd album jacket...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ImOscar: I'd stop for him.

[Fark user image 425x421]


I would start to stop for them, and then I'd imagine the smell of a human that's been stuck in a mascot costume in the desert...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
