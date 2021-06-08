 Skip to content
 
(Mirror.co.uk)   Man finds 2-carat diamond worth £40k while mining for materials for engagement ring. In other news, someone went mining for materials for an engagement ring   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    More: Stupid, Arkansas, Diamond, 2.20-carat diamond, Crater of Diamonds State Park, Engagement ring, small diamonds, Christian Liden, park's Diamond Discovery Center  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
M'lady, I crossed the land, digging, mining, panning for gold for years to make this, a most personal and beautiful ring--will you marry me?

---

Um, was that a, uh, yes?

....we need to talk...you've been gone for months...Ron, next door...he's been there for me--

RONNNN!!!
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Farking millennial hipsters and their pretentious artisan Mine-to-Finger movement.

Back in my day, we financed tribal warfare with our jewelry!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
pngarea.comView Full Size
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's really cool. Resourceful, and ethical. I would gladly accept something like that.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's my plan for this summer. Learn how to make a ring and cast some of my gold into an engagement ring. Hoping to find a nice garnet too.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's maybe worth £40k if it's a clear white diamond.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But since he saw the diamond he has no more breathe!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'd rather have a meteoric ring. How cool is it to have something 4 billion years old on your finger?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Parks and Rec - "People who buy things are suckers"
Youtube V64BDBfsIK4
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Marriage is a bizarre arrangement.

The man presents the woman with a worthless piece of rock in exchange for the right to insert his penis into her for the rest of her life.
 
genner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Farking millennial hipsters and their pretentious artisan Mine-to-Finger movement.


You can't just assume he's a hip.......

Fark user imageView Full Size
Never mind.....
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: That's my plan for this summer. Learn how to make a ring and cast some of my gold into an engagement ring. Hoping to find a nice garnet too.


Don't forget to make her a spice rack too:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: Marriage is a bizarre arrangement.

The man presents the woman with a worthless piece of rock in exchange for the right to insert his penis into her for the rest of her life.


I think things may have changed a wee smidgen since you were whelped.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dothemath: Marriage is a bizarre arrangement.

The man presents the woman with a worthless piece of rock in exchange for the right to insert his penis into her for the rest of her life.


A ring isn't a lifetime license for rape.  Just saying.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Assumes "Crater of Diamonds" in Arkansas - reads TFA... Yup.

That's a hell of a tourist trap, but I hope his yellow, deeply flawed, diamond looks better after he has it cut, polished, and mounted:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Because right now I'll bet he's spent more cash and time than that rock is worth.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Presumably, De Beers then moved in, claimed pre-existing mineral rights to the land, took the diamond, then convinced the government to fine the man for mining where he didn't have rights.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: I'd rather have a meteoric ring. How cool is it to have something 4 billion years old on your finger?


According to the last wave of truckers who saw subby's mom, not that cool.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: Marriage is a bizarre arrangement.

The man presents the woman with a worthless piece of rock in exchange for the right to insert his penis into her for the rest of her life.


And that's why you don't get invited to weddings.
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Definition of "punchable face".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
People pick up diamonds quite regularly in Arkansas. Diamonds are only valuable for their real usefulness, and only high-priced because of marketing.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dude's pretty lucky. He found one about that size a week or two ago too...

/Beard is pretty memorable
 
The more you eat the more you fart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Assumes "Crater of Diamonds" in Arkansas - reads TFA... Yup.

That's a hell of a tourist trap, but I hope his yellow, deeply flawed, diamond looks better after he has it cut, polished, and mounted:
[Fark user image image 425x318]

Because right now I'll bet he's spent more cash and time than that rock is worth.


...which will be 1/2 carat after cutting and polishing said worthless gem.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: dothemath: Marriage is a bizarre arrangement.

The man presents the woman with a worthless piece of rock in exchange for the right diminishing opportunity to insert his penis into her for the rest of her life.

A ring isn't a lifetime license for rape.  Just saying.


It's a deposit on a prison sentence where if you are unlucky you pay restitution for years after release.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I asked my girl to marry me after buying a sandwich at a deli.  Now, we are reminded of that day every single time we get sandwiches...which is often.  Tell me, which one of these stories is more romantic in the long term?  The event, itself, is extraordinary.  If you feel you need to make these types of gestures to make your proposal extraordinary, you may need to ask yourself why you need to do that.
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  

stoli n coke: dothemath: Marriage is a bizarre arrangement.

The man presents the woman with a worthless piece of rock in exchange for the right to insert his penis into her for the rest of her life.

And that's why you don't get invited to weddings.


I wish that was true.

Wedding invitations are the reason I own four suits instead of my usual zero.
 
