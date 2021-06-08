 Skip to content
 
(Fox 35 Orlando)   Florida woman who saw 'baby dinosaur' running through yard says this is what it was   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She must be part of the 46% of people who believe they still exist.  Do aliens drop the off during the night and pick them up?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Escaped peacock.
 
Professor Science
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm not saying it was a streetlight, but...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
ohmy.disney.comView Full Size

"Not the smartest!"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"In an update on Tuesday, Ryan says she is sticking with her original conclusion. "

How is this an update?  Why is this even an article? It's basically just "here's this filler piece we published a while ago, with a headline that implies new information."


Given that this was Florida, I was really expecting the article to be something along the lines of her setting up a trap and killing the thing to identify it, with a picture of her holding some totally normal animal that just looks weird at that angle on camera in the dark.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If it's a dinosaur, it's someone's escaped pet since it has a leash attached to it.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Merltech: She must be part of the 46% of people who believe they still exist.  Do aliens drop the off during the night and pick them up?


Dinosaurs do still exist.
 
tasteme
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Escaped from a Florida meth lab. Makes sense to me!
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Boom, boom, Shaka-lama, boom
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Merltech: She must be part of the 46% of people who believe they still exist.  Do aliens drop the off during the night and pick them up?

Dinosaurs do still exist.


Fark user imageView Full Size


They are just not scary anymore
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Judging by the quality of the video, it was either Bigfoot or the Loch Ness Monster.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Needs no comment:

"As a native Floridian, I can attest that this is absolutely a baby dinosaur. It came up from the underworld of the lizard Illuminati through the aquifer. All the locals know this! She must be a transplant."
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What's the big deal?  Florida's chock full of dinosaurs.  They're the main reason DeSantis got elected.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Somebody lose their secretary bird?
 
dothemath
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The state flag of Florida should be an alligator vaping with one titty out.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: If it's a dinosaur, it's someone's escaped pet since it has a leash attached to it.


And something reflective near its head.

What a crummy quality video.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: SMB2811: Merltech: She must be part of the 46% of people who believe they still exist.  Do aliens drop the off during the night and pick them up?

Dinosaurs do still exist.

[Fark user image image 256x256]

They are just not scary anymore


MOST aren't.

s7d2.scene7.comView Full Size
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: SMB2811: Merltech: She must be part of the 46% of people who believe they still exist.  Do aliens drop the off during the night and pick them up?

Dinosaurs do still exist.

[Fark user image 256x256]

They are just not scary anymore


i remember that one.
 
Conthan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: SMB2811: Merltech: She must be part of the 46% of people who believe they still exist.  Do aliens drop the off during the night and pick them up?

Dinosaurs do still exist.

[Fark user image 256x256]

They are just not scary anymore


I heard a new creationist argument this week about how if insects really existed before birds and mammals they would have spread unchecked and destroyed life on Earth because there was nothing around to eat them. Creationists ability to conjure up stupid thoughts still blows my mind.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: SMB2811: Merltech: She must be part of the 46% of people who believe they still exist.  Do aliens drop the off during the night and pick them up?

Dinosaurs do still exist.

[Fark user image 256x256]

They are just not scary anymore


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Clever girl...
 
SMB2811
‘’ less than a minute ago  

nmrsnr: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: SMB2811: Merltech: She must be part of the 46% of people who believe they still exist.  Do aliens drop the off during the night and pick them up?

Dinosaurs do still exist.

[Fark user image image 256x256]

They are just not scary anymore

MOST aren't.

[s7d2.scene7.com image 850x477]


I was going to say, that depends on the dinosaur.
 
