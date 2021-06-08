 Skip to content
(Westport News)   Metro North commuters will now be able to see which cars are most empty by checking their phones before they board instead of discovering some crazy guy pooped in the corner after the doors close   (westport-news.com) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As a guy who craves an audience after boarding the train to take a dump in the corner...this app will get my 5 star rating in no time!
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dear Westport,

I highly recommend you collectively watch out for your cornholes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was boarding the Houston light rail over the weekend and saw an empty car and immediately got suspicious. Sure enough, giant loaf right inside the door.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Won't the train car with the poop be the empty one, thus springing the devious trap?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dothemath: I was boarding the Houston light rail over the weekend and saw an empty car and immediately got suspicious. Sure enough, giant loaf right inside the door.


Jesus, at least the more modern Metro-North cars have lavatories in every other car.

The subway? Different story.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've never encountered this problem on Metro-North.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Does this mean the conductors will open all 4 cars instead of crowding everyone into 3?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
poop in the corner leads to an empty car...
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's just basic science that Metro North is the classiest of the NY commuter rails.

NJ Transit is full of Jersey, and LIRR goes to Long Island.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: It's just basic science that Metro North is the classiest of the NY commuter rails.

NJ Transit is full of Jersey, and LIRR goes to Long Island.


Hey, just the Hudson Line alone makes it a winner
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: [Fark user image 425x432]


If anyone actually needs a visual of what rock bottom looks like, here it is.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Tax Boy: It's just basic science that Metro North is the classiest of the NY commuter rails.

NJ Transit is full of Jersey, and LIRR goes to Long Island.

Hey, just the Hudson Line alone makes it a winner


Also, Grand Central, not the Penn Station rathole
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How do I know subby doesn't use metro north?

The trains don't really have poopable corners and generally don't have "crazy" people on them.


But hey - hur hur funny joke about poor desperate people, right?

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Berlin - The Metro (Official Video)
Youtube V_l7J7aabts

I saw soldiers sleeping next to me....Riding on the Metrooooo

/oblig
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: How do I know subby doesn't use metro north?

The trains don't really have poopable corners and generally don't have "crazy" people on them.


But hey - hur hur funny joke about poor desperate people, right?

[memegenerator.net image 500x407]


Sounds like something a serial subway pooper would say
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
