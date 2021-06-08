 Skip to content
(ABC News)   "Our residents should not be held prisoner to a business model that promotes the all-night hard partying that has generated an unsafe atmosphere in our city"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
23
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make a you wonder how much one can earn as a judge

Under the table
 
Cepheus Crater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who moves to South Beach for the peace and tranquillity?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Our residents should not be held prisoner to a business model that promotes the all-night hard partying that has generated an unsafe atmosphere in our city"

Now wait a minute. Hear me out...

Or should it?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow that Kamala Harris "do not come" autoplay video is actually relevant to the article about people who don't want tourists in South Beach
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We want the tourism and tax revenue, but not the tourists."
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will Smith - Miami (Official Video)
Youtube IwBS6QGsH_4
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Somehow that Kamala Harris "do not come" autoplay video is actually relevant to the article about people who don't want tourists in South Beach


Kamala Harris "do not come" autoplay videos are what liberals will move on to when Jen Psaki dominatrix shaming no longer works.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The free market doesnt sound so good when its blasting EDM at 4am does it?
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when the Clevelander was a mom and pop shabby hotel where Jewish grammas and grampas went in the winter.

Times have sure changed. Not for the better.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Florida : old people and meth addicts paradise, for everybody else, its a hellhish hellhole.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When I was in my 20's, I was annoyed that last call was 1:30 and all the drinks had to be off the floor by 2.

When I hit 30, I understood why that is.

Now that I'm 40, I'm wondering if we can bring that in a tad.  Maybe 10:30ish?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
miamibeachadvisor.comView Full Size


Seems legit.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
24Hr Drive-Thru?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ugh. Miami
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is a Clevelander the person who gives or the person who receives a Cleveland Steamer?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cepheus Crater: Who moves to South Beach for the peace and tranquillity?


Old senile people with dementia? Basically the average floridian?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"It was arbitrary, it is a violation of local ordinances, and that was unlawful," Butchko ruled."

It was a local ordinance, Fark Face.
 
Rusty Trommbone
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Is a Clevelander the person who gives or the person who receives a Cleveland Steamer?


close.
its the person who gives it.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We have yet to hear from the guests at the Hotel Coral Essex.

But seriously, the bar owners have as much empathy about the negatives if their desires, as did the Mayor of Amity during shark season.
 
robodog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This might be one of THE most racist things I've seen in the last 18 months, and those have been some very race baiting months. Everyone was fine with the party scene in South Beach until spring break when 'those' people showed up, and now after 40 years of coke and alcohol fueled partying it's suddenly a problem? Get bent racist old farts.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: When I was in my 20's, I was annoyed that last call was 1:30 and all the drinks had to be off the floor by 2.

When I hit 30, I understood why that is.

Now that I'm 40, I'm wondering if we can bring that in a tad.  Maybe 10:30ish?


Now that I'm 57, I'm wondering if I have to push you out of the way to get my next drink, lad. By the way, that girl (or possibly gorilla) over there is interested in you. Shove off and try not to piss in her boots. She's efficient with a riding crop. I can wield one too but, she's an expert.
 
genner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bukharin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wxboy: "We want the tourism and tax revenue, but not the tourists."


Daytona did this in the late 90s early 00s. Hassled the speing break kids out in droves and wondered why the economy got worse.
 
