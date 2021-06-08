 Skip to content
(ITV)   Council gardener mows around man sunbathing in park instead of mowing over him as the worker handbook stipulates   (itv.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the guy asleep or what? Large mowers are not silent machines.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Council Gardener is the name of my Anglo-Brazilian Waxing Spa, so I'm really preemptively getting a kick out of these replies.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Later on they'll send a man out in a reflective vest to place cones around the unmown patch for safety.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
can't say I'd want to be laying down near a running rock flinger
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sunshine, serious business...

Portlandia.S03E01 - Glimpse of summer
Youtube G-ppr9LDaQE
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I thought it was gonna turn out to be a corpse that they'd been mowing around for weeks.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Subby doesn't understand public sector.  We don't mow over people because there's too much paperwork involved, and then having to meet with HR, it gets annoying.  So easier to just mow around, and get the spot next week.
 
Gramma
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Merltech: Was the guy asleep or what? Large mowers are not silent machines.


And they sometimes throw things at high rates of speed.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gramma: Merltech: Was the guy asleep or what? Large mowers are not silent machines.

And they sometimes throw things at high rates of speed.


That is the scary thing about them. The noise can be ignored, but the possibly-dangerous/lethal flying objects can't be ignored.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Many years ago I was at a children's birthday party in a park. At one point a Twister mat was on the ground. During the party, someone showed up to start mowing and ran over the mat, shredding it. Parents were yelling but he just ignored them and kept right on mowing. Eventually, the whole party decided to leave as he was just circling the picnic tables, making tons of noise.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The trick now is to keep having someone lay on that patch every time the groundskeeper goes out to mow the lawn in an attempt to see how high the grass can get.
 
