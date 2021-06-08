 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   Vegans less likely to get ill from coronavirus, make weightlifting team   (news.sky.com) divider line
51
    More: PSA, Nutrition, Diets, new study, Professor Francois Balloux, Gunter Kuhnle, Health care, unaccounted lifestyle variables, authors of the study  
•       •       •

yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article sucks.

They are saying fish != Meat (q: what's the different between fish and meat? A: if you beat your fish it will die), talk about animal protein but no mention of dairy.

Pescatarian? Ok, you eat meat. You're not a vegetarian or vegan.

What the article seemed to desperately worm its way around is saying red meat consumption is implicated with severe COVID symptoms? I think?

Just stop using the labels  (you clearly are having trouble with) and instead list out the foods questioned with the survey.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably because nobody wants to be within six feet of a vegan
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Probably because nobody wants to be within six feet of a vegan


OTOH


Romesh The Vegan Is Better Than You
Youtube zSqC3hb1IOE
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm vaccinated.

Bring on the meats
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: Pescatarian? Ok, you eat meat. You're not a vegetarian or vegan.


That's why they call themselves pescatarians.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vegans can live longer or whatever. Who cares. I will die having enjoyed life instead of limiting myself for stupid reasons while they grow old and eat bean paste
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: syrynxx: Probably because nobody wants to be within six feet of a vegan

OTOH


[YouTube video: Romesh The Vegan Is Better Than You]


He was great on The Kumars and on Joel & Nish!
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: Vegans can live longer or whatever. Who cares. I will die having enjoyed life instead of limiting myself for stupid reasons while they grow old and eat bean paste


...said the long-tail covid sufferer with cognitive impairment...
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vegans aren't usually obese.
Meat-eaters in the U.S. tend to be obese.


I would guess obesity is the greater driver of severe covid than diet alone.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
gamera1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they're so annoying to go out to dinner with they aren't being exposed to anyone?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is extremely doubtful, even if you think that correlation equals causation.

There are several other more likely ways for this to be the case: vegans don't go to crowded restaurants, vegans are more likely to wear a mask or get vaccinated, vegans (as suggested by syrynxx( are less social, etc.

This is not science.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wear a mask, I socially distance, I work from home, I got vaccinated. But I have to draw the line somewhere.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kendrick Farris is vegan and he's definitely on the weightlifting team.

cms.qz.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which six countries? If one of them is, say, India, then I'd be impressed. Not because of all the COVID there, but because so much of their population, across economic strata, is vegetarian and vegan. In western countries, vegans tend to live in progressive areas and make decent money--not so in places like India.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't India full of vegans?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I'm vaccinated.

Bring on the meats


Huh. I said the same thing in my Growlr profile.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those numbers don't add up.
While being vegan would 'suggest' that you are 'less likely' to enjoy barbecues you may enjoy the socialising and atmosphere.
I would point out that Covid has shown no respect for vegetarian Hindus in India but it would be crass to mention how many of them have gone to the final BBQ.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [i.imgur.com image 604x451]


None of you would last very long if you were actually carnivore.

It's just a word ignorant omnivores like to use when they want to sound like they're cooler than they are.

/Pescatarian, myself.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and they'll always make sure to tell you that too.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: Kendrick Farris is vegan and he's definitely on the weightlifting team.

[cms.qz.com image 850x478]


Yeah, people just want to beat down on what they don't understand.

/Tom Brady probably wouldn't make the weightlifting team though...
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: Isn't India full of vegans?


Not really. Even though there are many vegetarians, dairy is heavily consumed.

/mmmmmm paneer....
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe because vegans arent fat or obese like the average person?
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pescatarian is a weird way to spell Mediterranean diet.
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: Keyser_Soze_Death: [i.imgur.com image 604x451]

None of you would last very long if you were actually carnivore.

It's just a word ignorant omnivores like to use when they want to sound like they're cooler than they are.

/Pescatarian, myself.


Omnivore actually sounds cooler though.  I'll eat my food and your food.
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Correlation != Causation.

It's just as likely that the people who eat red meat on the regular do other things that make them more susceptible to poorer outcomes.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Maybe because vegans arent fat or obese like the average person?


India has an incredibly low rate of obesity.
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

InfoFreako: Hoblit: Keyser_Soze_Death: [i.imgur.com image 604x451]

None of you would last very long if you were actually carnivore.

It's just a word ignorant omnivores like to use when they want to sound like they're cooler than they are.

/Pescatarian, myself.

Omnivore actually sounds cooler though.  I'll eat my food and your food.


Omnomnomnivore.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: lolmao500: Maybe because vegans arent fat or obese like the average person?

India has an incredibly low rate of obesity.


Yeah but India is getting hit with the indian variant of COVID. Its much deadlier than the one we got hit with... but dont worry, its gonna be the vast majority of covid cases in the country by the end of july and vegans are gonna start dying like flies too.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I'm vaccinated.

Bring on the meats


Phrasing.gif
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Probably because nobody wants to be within six feet of a vegan


Lulz.

I had dinner at a friend's house last weekend, and him and his wife are both vegan....but thankfully, they're not preachy about it.

The meatless burger with vegan cheese wasn't bad at all...although I still prefer the real thing.

And thankfully, wine, whiskey, and cigars are vegan-friendly.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghost Roach: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I'm vaccinated.

Bring on the meats

Phrasing.gif


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Maybe because vegans arent fat or obese like the average person?


nah they are just so insufferable, not even coronavirus wants to get near them.
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Vegans aren't usually obese.
Meat-eaters in the U.S. tend to be obese.


I would guess obesity is the greater driver of severe covid than diet alone.


Truth. Only a small percentage of people died *from* covid, most died because their pre-existing conditions interacted with covid. Fauci came out and said a bit ago that the reason behind the lockdowns was because of the obesity epidemic; as they typically have the most co-morbidities.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's because they specifically requested a virus created away from the animal viruses in a lab that hadn't been used by any animal virus and COVID just said "Fark it.  They aren't worth it."
 
Unknown Subject [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
People who stick to any kind of strict diet are less likely to be obese, and thus less likely to die from COVID.  I wonder what the results would be if they studied people doing keto or paleo which are both usually meat-heavy.  India has a large veg population and low obesity but it doesn't make up for the fact that their country is the world's largest open sewer and they think that dumping toxic runoff into seawater miraculously makes it drinkable.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"It's not diet, it's obesity!" It always amuses me when a short news article summarizes a research report and the Internet scientists come out, without having read the study, and say "hey, professional health researchers, here's the big glaring widely-known confounding variable that you probably didn't consider!"

Now, I'm not going to purport to know how well this was addressed any better than the rest of you, because I have only skimmed the study. It says that there was "careful adjustment of potential confounding factors" and I would think that means they attempted to control for obesity, or at least a proxy such as BMI. There is a reference to comorbidities such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and hypertension, but I haven't read carefully enough to see how well they controlled for these things. Anyway, what I do know is that the researchers would not look at this thread and say "oh, gee, we never thought about that."

Personally, I'm going with syrynxx's hypothesis above.
 
Boudyro
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hej: Meanwhile
[miro.medium.com image 850x850]


Yeah that's great and all. But he, or more likely someone he pays, has to plan down to the Nth degree what he exactly what he eats to make sure he gets the proper balance of proteins to maintain that muscle.


Your average weightlifter just eats a lot of chicken.
 
Boudyro
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Boudyro: hej: Meanwhile
[miro.medium.com image 850x850]

Yeah that's great and all. But he, or more likely someone he pays, has to plan down to the Nth degree what he exactly what he eats to make sure he gets the proper balance of proteins to maintain that muscle.


Your average weightlifter just eats a lot of chicken.


Bah accidentally hit add comment before I was done editing it. But ya'll get the point.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Unknown Subject: People who stick to any kind of strict diet are less likely to be obese, and thus less likely to die from COVID.  I wonder what the results would be if they studied people doing keto or paleo which are both usually meat-heavy.  India has a large veg population and low obesity but it doesn't make up for the fact that their country is the world's largest open sewer and they think that dumping toxic runoff into seawater miraculously makes it drinkable.


That vegan friend I mentioned earlier....

He went to India on a business trip (pre-COVID) and he told me that he still came down with a case of "Delhi belly" despite eating all his meals at his upscale hotel.  Yikes.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Boudyro: hej: Meanwhile
[miro.medium.com image 850x850]

Yeah that's great and all. But he, or more likely someone he pays, has to plan down to the Nth degree what he exactly what he eats to make sure he gets the proper balance of proteins to maintain that muscle.


Your average weightlifter just eats a lot of chicken.


That perfect, balanced combination of rice, beans, leafy greens, HGH, cruciferous vegetables, nandrolone esters, Omega-3 supplements from flaxseed oil, stanozolol and Wheaties.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hej: Meanwhile
[miro.medium.com image 850x850]


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World%2​7​s_Strongest_Man

Now, on the other hand
https://barbend.com/strongman-oleksii​-​novikov-diet/

"Novikov has a written nutrition plan for reference, as it is difficult for him to eat as much as he needs without a guide, but he doesn't follow it to a tee. It involves consuming a lot of red meat cooked a particular way, which doesn't always fit his day-to-day routine. That's a step in a different direction from the vertical diet of 2018 WSM champion Hafthor Björnsson, who routinely consumed 8,000 to 10,000 calories per day of mostly ribeye steak and rice."
 
hej
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Boudyro: hej: Meanwhile
[miro.medium.com image 850x850]

Yeah that's great and all. But he, or more likely someone he pays, has to plan down to the Nth degree what he exactly what he eats to make sure he gets the proper balance of proteins to maintain that muscle.


Your average weightlifter just eats a lot of chicken.


If you say so.  But we can both agree this guy exists, is a noteworthy weight lifter, and whatever his diet is, it's obviously feasible to him.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OptionC: Kendrick Farris is vegan and he's definitely on the weightlifting team.

[cms.qz.com image 850x478]


Arnold is vegan.  So are most top-grade MMA fighters. Meat slows you down.  Meat gums up your arteries.  Meat clogs your system.  Meat causes cancer.  Deal with it.

Yes it's tasty.  Yes, I love it and all it's juicy, fleshy goodness.  Yes, steak is a food group, and anything more done than 'medium' is offensive.

But there's really no denying that red meat is the food equivalent of cigarettes and alcohol.  Put together. It's not healthy no matter how you prepare it or try to justify it.

We can appreciate it's taste and love it dearly without having to pretend it's healthy.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd rather die of the rona than suffer as a vegan.

Vegan "food" isn't food, it's what food eats.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hej: Meanwhile
[miro.medium.com image 850x850]


Also:

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
