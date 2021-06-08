 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sky.com)   "Legend states that the animal was the only survivor of a shipwreck off the northeast coast of England and because the villagers had never seen a monkey before, they mistook it for a Frenchman and convicted it of being a spy"   (news.sky.com) divider line
28
    More: Weird, Slavery, British Empire, famous monkey statue, History of slavery, Atlantic slave trade, Council leaders, Arab slave trade, Hartlepool Borough Council spokesman  
•       •       •

731 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2021 at 10:27 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'd never seen a monkey, but they had seen Frenchmen.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to see a town that embraces the story that "yep, our ancestors were dumb as snot, and I'm not sure we've gotten better"
 
jtown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did it eat cheese and surrender?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But,...the monkey only smelled like shiat, not shiat and cigarette smoke.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, that makes it all better.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: But,...the monkey only smelled like shiat, not shiat and cigarette smoke.


and when they tried to speak French to it, it would only respond in Monkey
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: OkieDookie: But,...the monkey only smelled like shiat, not shiat and cigarette smoke.

and when they tried to speak French to it, it would only respond in Monkey


which was very French and, thus, confusing
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And the mystery of how white people became the dominant race on the planet is no closer to being solved.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Council leaders in Hartlepool have decided a plaque must be placed on its famous monkey statue to explain its origins in case people are offended by it following the Black Lives Matter protests and scrutiny over statues.

There's a whole lot to unpack here.

I guess their hearts are in the right place?
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"The Daily Telegraph has reported that a sign will be placed on the monument following conclusions in a report from June 2020 that it could be "misused by those with differing agendas to portray Hartlepool as unfriendly towards foreigners"

Maybe I'm getting a bit too cynical in my old age, but this sounds like they're trying to drum up controversy where none exists to get tourists to remember they exist and to show up and spend their money on monkey stuff.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So they are basically saying BLM means Black Looks Monkeyish to them? That's pretty racist.
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Council leaders in Hartlepool have decided a plaque must be placed on its famous monkey statue to explain its origins in case people are offended by it following the Black Lives Matter protests and scrutiny over statues.

There's a whole lot to unpack here.

I guess their hearts are in the right place?


So, there wasn't any protest over that statue (because it is just a statue of a monkey), but the town council decided that black people may be offended in the future. Is there even a way to reach that decision without being racist?

Is this the equivalent of trying to make Native Americans feel welcome by dressing in feathers, dancing around whooping, and calling everyone "Chief"?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We are so stupid, hateful, and savage that we viciously murdered an animal after identifying it as a spy is a hell of a preemptive defense to accusations no-one has flung yet.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Wobambo: We are so stupid, hateful, and savage that we viciously murdered an animal after identifying it as a spy


Well, its better than our normal reason, being hungry.
 
mononymous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Following the Black Lives Matter protests and scrutiny over statues, the council wants to explain the legend of the monkey.

They don't know or care what the statue is for or about, they're just outraged that statues exist.  I mean, they tried to burn a statue of an Elk for some reason.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dave0821
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Following the Black Lives Matter protests and scrutiny over statues, the council wants to explain the legend of the monkey.

They don't know or care what the statue is for or about, they're just outraged that statues exist.  I mean, they tried to burn a statue of an Elk for some reason.


Well you've obviously have never been face to face with the cold soulless murdering eyes of an elk
If you had.....
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
People might misconstrue the statue as indicating unfriendliness toward foreigners, so we're going to put up a sign that explains it's a monkey that we hung because we thought he was French.

At least now their feelings will be clear.
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Understandable mistake.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 260x194]


Bob Newhart joke goes here
 
nyclon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It *commemorates*unfriendliness towards foreigners fer chrissake
 
dave0821
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nyclon: It *commemorates*unfriendliness towards foreigners fer chrissake


Well more towards the french really....
And if that's what needs to be done to keep french mimes away I'm all for it
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How could they mistake a monkey for a Frenchman? Now on the other hand...
townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The statue, at the town's marina, was placed there to represent a tale about a monkey which was mistaken for a French spy in the Napoleonic War and subsequently hanged.

I'd like to know these Baldricks managed to get a limb-ripping face-eating chimp up those 13 steps and be still long enough to get a noose around it's neck.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Animals used to be put on trial all the time in the Middle Ages. Sometimes, the victims of bestiality were tried along with the perps. For being way too sexy to resist or something.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The cigar store Indians like Kaw liga cry in disgust.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.