(Fark)   Everyone, Romaine calm. This is not a drill. Better late than never, it's your weekly FARK Gardening thread for June 8, 2021   (fark.com) divider line
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's been a good week. Roma tomatoes are already starting, though the cucumbers could be doing better. I suppose I'll be up to my eyeballs in them by August.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lettuce see your progress!
Everything is planted and the super-hot spell is over. Now it's time to start hand-to-hand combat with the bugs! And a Bugs or three. The rabbits population has exploded.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A SEED drill???

*turns up the Jethro Tull*
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Here's some flowers.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Moth caterpillars destroyed my mint and basil plants. The serrano peppers are plentiful and make a wonderful addition to eggs. Had enough to make a hot sauce. Planted some seeds from my MIL's cayenne peppers and those have produced 6 peppers so far.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Didn't see this earlier so I posted a thread here.  Hope I didn't step on anyone's toes.


Anyway, I have a parsley problem.  It's already bolting.  This is a plant that's several years old.  This is the second year in its current location.  Weather got really warm about 2 weeks ago.

What can I do besides cut it back hard?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
this is not a dill.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Seems like a bumper crop of June 8 gardening threads!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How many gardening threads do you all need?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
punstoppable.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

