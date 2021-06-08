 Skip to content
 
(We Are Central PA)   Great Nope hunt scheduled. "All hunters MUST register prior to the event" ... so they know if you don't come back?   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or you could, ya know, leave them alone
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The two-day event will open at 8 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. This is a catch and release event; all snakes must be returned to the capture site by sunset June 13.

Huh.  It's even more pointless than killing them
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Or you could, ya know, leave them alone


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a catch and release event;

Sorry, when it comes to rattlesnakes I only participate in kill them with fire events.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: baka-san: Or you could, ya know, leave them alone

[y.yarn.co image 640x480]


Came for this.

Whacking Day, O Whacking Day,
Our hallowed snake skull cracking day
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would be up for this if I was younger and you could shoot them.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not too far from where I went kayaking last week, Kettle Creek.

If I'd have known that was eastern diamondback territory, I might have reconsidered going alone.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baka-san: Or you could, ya know, leave them alone


That's crazy talk.  When there are things that can be killed, you can rest assured we're going to kill them.
 
alltim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: MythDragon: baka-san: Or you could, ya know, leave them alone

[y.yarn.co image 640x480]

Came for this.

Whacking Day, O Whacking Day,
Our hallowed snake skull cracking day


this is just an excuse to beat up the Irish.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: That's not too far from where I went kayaking last week, Kettle Creek.

If I'd have known that was eastern diamondback territory, I might have reconsidered going alone.


Probably timber rattlesnakes.

srelherp.uga.eduView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: This is a catch and release event;

Sorry, when it comes to rattlesnakes I only participate in kill them with fire events.


Decapitation works, but you have to get too close.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When hunting venomous snakes, be sure not to breath heavily... that will make an aspirate.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: The two-day event will open at 8 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. This is a catch and release event; all snakes must be returned to the capture site by sunset June 13.

Huh.  It's even more pointless than killing them


Probably for census data.  When I was in high school one of my Boy Scout projects was working with a guy from VA Tech that was doing a census on rattlesnakes in the Blue Ridge Mountains.  I spent several weekends with him.  He caught them, I'd weigh them and mark exactly on the map where we caught it.
 
rfenster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Walker: This is a catch and release event;

Sorry, when it comes to rattlesnakes I only participate in kill them with fire events.

Decapitation works, but you have to get too close.


Not if you use snake shot.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: The two-day event will open at 8 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. This is a catch and release event; all snakes must be returned to the capture site by sunset June 13.

Huh.  It's even more pointless than killing them


Excellent way to teach the captured snakes that avoiding humans is a bad strategy.

I wonder what alternative strategy they will pick next.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: That's not too far from where I went kayaking last week, Kettle Creek.

If I'd have known that was eastern diamondback territory, I might have reconsidered going alone.


What? Eastern Diamondbacks in Pennsyltucky? Eastern diamondbacks are a south eastern US snake. I know they have Timber Rattlers, Copperheads and maybe you were thinking of the Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake, which is pretty rare and has a very limited range in PA. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: baronbloodbath: That's not too far from where I went kayaking last week, Kettle Creek.

If I'd have known that was eastern diamondback territory, I might have reconsidered going alone.

Probably timber rattlesnakes.

[srelherp.uga.edu image 167x220]


Dammit, should have finished reading the thread.

/Shakes tiny fist etc.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Don't be silly, Subby.  It takes hours to die from a rattlesnake bite, IIRC.  You'll make it back.  You just won't live to see tomorrow without antivenom.  Which your insurance company will decline to cover, at something like the price of a modest country home per dose.  Then you'll just wish you hadn't made it back.

Also... we got Whacking Day but not Weasel Stomping Day?  I'm going to have to do it?  Sigh. Fine, then.

Weasel Stomping Day | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube anS4FIA1F3Q
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A catch-and-release rattlesnake hunt? And they're not harvesting the venom? You'd think the entire point of the event would be to harvest the venom.

/>$200 per gram
 
eagles95
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: baronbloodbath: That's not too far from where I went kayaking last week, Kettle Creek.

If I'd have known that was eastern diamondback territory, I might have reconsidered going alone.

Probably timber rattlesnakes.

[srelherp.uga.edu image 167x220]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Only Timber Rattler I have ever seen
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: baronbloodbath: That's not too far from where I went kayaking last week, Kettle Creek.

If I'd have known that was eastern diamondback territory, I might have reconsidered going alone.

Probably timber rattlesnakes.

[srelherp.uga.edu image 167x220]


I didn't know Southern Illinois had rattlesnakes. Water Moccasins and Cottonmouth aplenty. They might be expanding their territory due to climate change. At least rattlesnakes warn you of their presence. I got chased uphill by a cottonmouth whose territory I'd trespassed upon, and have had a water moccasin swim up and repeatedly try to bite the side of my canoe. Absolutely terrifying. We were afraid to use our paddles for fear of the snake crawling up the paddle, and also terrified of moving at all, for fear of tipping the canoe. I still remember the sound of its fangs striking the fiberglass skin of the canoe...
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: A catch-and-release rattlesnake hunt? And they're not harvesting the venom? You'd think the entire point of the event would be to harvest the venom.

/>$200 per gram


This is exactly what I would figure they were doing.

My mother grew up in the rural farming country of Okeen, OK. They claimed to be the Rattlesnake Capitol of the World (there was a sign saying so when you went into town). The Jaycee's held an annual rattlesnake roundup. They would, of course, eat many of them, but the primary reason was to harvest venom for snake bite antidote and other medical purposes.
 
genner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: Don't be silly, Subby.  It takes hours to die from a rattlesnake bite, IIRC.  You'll make it back.  You just won't live to see tomorrow without antivenom.  Which your insurance company will decline to cover, at something like the price of a modest country home per dose.  Then you'll just wish you hadn't made it back.

Also... we got Whacking Day but not Weasel Stomping Day?  I'm going to have to do it?  Sigh. Fine, then.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/anS4FIA1​F3Q]


"It's tradition, that makes it okay!"

/Sorry, I decided on Mystery Science Theater 3000 instead of Weird Al Yankovic
 
zbtop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: The two-day event will open at 8 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. This is a catch and release event; all snakes must be returned to the capture site by sunset June 13.

Huh.  It's even more pointless than killing them


It's worst, because it means many of those animals will still die. Rattlesnakes actually are extremely dependent on *exactly* where they live. You dump them back somewhere that's their natural environment but a few miles away from where they were caught, and they don't know where water is, they don't know where the best hunting grounds are, they don't know where the local predators are, they don't know where the competition is, etc. Most die young in the process of learning these things near where they were born. Studies done on released rattlesnakes have shown almost all of them die in very short order unless released basically right back where they originally were.
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
SATURDAY, JUNE 12
There will be a hands-on training event for kids at four different time slots: 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhh seriously WTF. Shouldn't the training take like 30 seconds? LEAVE THE FARKING POSINOUS SNAKES ALONE KIDS.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This while thing makes no sense.  You have to have a rattlesnake permit to participate, but the rattlesnake permits in PA are only good for one snake and it must be over 42 inches. Also, once a snake is taken live, it isn't allowed to be returned to the wild.   Plus are the hunters really going to return them where they found each snake or just dump them in a pile?  This doesn't pass the smell test.  It stinks.  Leave the damn things alone.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Feel_the_velvet: The two-day event will open at 8 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. This is a catch and release event; all snakes must be returned to the capture site by sunset June 13.

Huh.  It's even more pointless than killing them

Probably for census data.  When I was in high school one of my Boy Scout projects was working with a guy from VA Tech that was doing a census on rattlesnakes in the Blue Ridge Mountains.  I spent several weekends with him.  He caught them, I'd weigh them and mark exactly on the map where we caught it.


Ahh.  I see.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
