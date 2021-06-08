 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Public asked to avoid area near Horseshoe Curve due to (finger quotes) "nonhazardous" train derailment. Keep moving. Nothing to see here   (wjactv.com)
11
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I saw a bunch of kids leave in a muscle car right before the Air Force security teams closed the area off.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Move along! There's nothing to see here!"
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"nonhazardous"

So the train is full of hand grenades then?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or maybe they just don't want a bunch of gawkers and looters getting in the way of the cleanup process.
 
pacochu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on its location, I'm guessing the spill is all tuna...
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.tvmaze.comView Full Size
 
6655321
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Remain Calm. All is Well

Animal House _ All Is Well
Youtube PdbpmeUODME
 
Great_Milenko [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: "nonhazardous"

So the train is full of hand grenades then?


The picture I saw was a bunch of FedEx containers and trailers scattered around.  The derailment is in a fairly remote location, although part of the insanely long train could be seen at Horseshoe Curve before they pulled it  down to Altoona.

For those who are into this sort of thing, the derailment was near Bennington Curve.  The train was 15,000 feet long, which is ridiculous.  No wonder they piled 'em up like this.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Archie Goodwin: "nonhazardous"

So the train is full of hand grenades then?

The picture I saw was a bunch of FedEx containers and trailers scattered around.  The derailment is in a fairly remote location, although part of the insanely long train could be seen at Horseshoe Curve before they pulled it  down to Altoona.

For those who are into this sort of thing, the derailment was near Bennington Curve.  The train was 15,000 feet long, which is ridiculous.  No wonder they piled 'em up like this.


It's an idiom: Horseshoes and handgrenades.

But yeah, that curve sees derailments all the time. A train two and three quarters of a mile long does seem a tad excessive though.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Or maybe they just don't want a bunch of gawkers and looters getting in the way of the cleanup process.


Probably.  That area is hard to get to on a good day.
 
