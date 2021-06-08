 Skip to content
(Slate)   Los Angeles has declared war on peacocks, though NBC insists it will prevail   (slate.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
you're a peac*ck
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What about peahens?
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Center the author of two self-published books on peafowl (that's the general word for peacocks, male and female)."

And females are called Peahens, because, duh.

CSB:
We have a peahen living in our neighborhood.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When they go Lauer, we go higher
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm with Los Angeles.  I'm not paying $6 a month just to have you try and shove West Brom down our throats
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
On the east side of Pasadena, in the areas close to the LA County Arboretum, peafowl are everywhere, and have been increasing in numbers over the three decades I've lived here.

TFA describes their nuisance behavior, but it's not really *that* bad.

But if you fk with one of them, you *will* find out.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you dont want to capture and relocate/kill them, your only twp solutions are to
- let the population run free, unless there are so many they are hazardous and become ill, or
- have a dedicated group in the spring that destroys the eggs.  To ensure that they dont just lay another batch, cover the eggs in mineral oil to kill it.  Viola, population growth slows down, or if really successful, goes negative.
 
Barbeaubot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bughunter: On the east side of Pasadena, in the areas close to the LA County Arboretum, peafowl are everywhere, and have been increasing in numbers over the three decades I've lived here.

TFA describes their nuisance behavior, but it's not really *that* bad.

But if you fk with one of them, you *will* find out.


I've lived in LA my whole life, and today I learned wild peafowl are a thing here.

/ obviously I don't live near Pasadena
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Somebody up the street was raising them. Their yard always sounded like the jungle background sound effects from an old Tarzan movie. About a week ago, I heard another one, this time a lot closer. Once you've heard these things, you will recognize that howl instantly.
 
Practical_Draconian [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nearly busted my kneecap tripping over a curb last month when a group of peacocks I hadn't seen (they were on the other side of a few SUVs I parked next to) marched behind me and started making their cries, startling me that morning. Arms were sore from breaking the fall and had a good chunk of skin taken off my knee, along with two weeks of pain there.

You don't expect loud jungle sounds at a parking lot in Pasadena.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Purge them.

Sell them to high end restaurants.

$$

Problem solved.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bughunter: On the east side of Pasadena, in the areas close to the LA County Arboretum, peafowl are everywhere, and have been increasing in numbers over the three decades I've lived here.

TFA describes their nuisance behavior, but it's not really *that* bad.

But if you fk with one of them, you *will* find out.


OMG I used to take dates to the LA Arboretum in college and the peacock poop was everywhere and I just may have realized why I never got second dates.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.imgflip.com image 620x349]


Approves.

digitalshift-assets.sfo2.cdn.digitaloceanspaces.comView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: What about peahens?


Don't be silly.  It's all about the cocks.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
First the superb-owl, and now the peaf-owl?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Peafowl oil can be harvested to improve your state of inebriation.

The downtown hotels are currently LA offering a week free stay if you bring them a peafowl.

Dried ground Pasadena peacock bones are much more effective than rhino horn.


/Shared in the right forums, and the problem should be solved in a week.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Do they not have small game licenses and bow hunting in the area? Do they not have soup kitchens in need of donations?
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And during pride month. Someone is gonna get cancelled!
 
fat boy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Peacock
Youtube oO85INxfR_Y
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
history.comView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iToad: Somebody up the street was raising them. Their yard always sounded like the jungle background sound effects from an old Tarzan movie. About a week ago, I heard another one, this time a lot closer. Once you've heard these things, you will recognize that howl instantly.


Yep. My inlaws neighbors have them. My god they can scream.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Update California code so that they're classified as a game species and not a domestic animal.  Then allow statewide hunting all year with no daily bag limit for anyone with a state license and upland validation just as is allowed for the Eurasian Collared-dove.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: Update California code so that they're classified as a game species and not a domestic animal.  Then allow statewide hunting all year with no daily bag limit for anyone with a state license and upland validation just as is allowed for the Eurasian Collared-dove.


Yeah, that's really gotten rid of the collared dove in California.

And it hasn't helped with feral pigs in the south - and may have made things worse.

But sure, try to solve every problem with a gun. It's the American way.
 
