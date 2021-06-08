 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Is this a sword which I see before me, the handle toward my hand? Come, let me clutch thee. Alas, poor York man I knew him, but had to call the police, for he was killing kittens   (wjactv.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez, I thought "killing kittens" with your "sword" was going to be something else entirely.


What a f*cking psychopath...
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Geez, I thought "killing kittens" with your "sword" was going to be something else entirely.


What a f*cking psychopath...


I kinda would like to lop of this guy's head with a sword, then yell THERE CAN BE ONLY ONE!
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s/of/off/g

jfc
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kitten had injuries consistent with disembowelments, according to state police.


He wants to get medieval? Impale that motherfarker on a flag pole and let the birds have him
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scaphism would be an appropriate punishment.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: The kitten had injuries consistent with disembowelments, according to state police.


Copspeak is consistent with idiocy.
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
wjactv.comView Full Size

The real crime is his ska album, "Rude Boy At The Shanty Buffet".
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I know everybody wants to torture this guy to death right away - but realistically, the penal system won't do anything much to him.
He needs to be sectioned, involuntarily committed, and not let out until/unless it can be assured that it is safe to do so - even if that's never.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dothemath: [wjactv.com image 850x478]
The real crime is his ska album, "Rude Boy At The Shanty Buffet".


Okay, not like the whole 'disemboweling a helpless animal' thing wasn't a clue but Hell's Bells, those eyes. I realize this is just a mug shot but there is nothing in there. The hair on the back of my neck stood up.

This is not the first time he's engaged in such behavior- this is either the first time he got caught or someone had the courage to say something.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jso2897: I know everybody wants to torture this guy to death right away - but realistically, the penal system won't do anything much to him.
He needs to be sectioned, involuntarily committed, and not let out until/unless it can be assured that it is safe to do so - even if that's never.


I'm okay with a painless execution for this psycho.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dothemath: [wjactv.com image 850x478]
The real crime is his ska album, "Rude Boy At The Shanty Buffet".


Faces that happy people make.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: jso2897: I know everybody wants to torture this guy to death right away - but realistically, the penal system won't do anything much to him.
He needs to be sectioned, involuntarily committed, and not let out until/unless it can be assured that it is safe to do so - even if that's never.

I'm okay with a painless execution for this psycho.


I'm thinking some pain wouldn't be a bad thing.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: jso2897: I know everybody wants to torture this guy to death right away - but realistically, the penal system won't do anything much to him.
He needs to be sectioned, involuntarily committed, and not let out until/unless it can be assured that it is safe to do so - even if that's never.

I'm okay with a painless execution for this psycho.


Yeah, you call him a psycho, yet you advocate his murder, on a public forum.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Boojum2k: jso2897: I know everybody wants to torture this guy to death right away - but realistically, the penal system won't do anything much to him.
He needs to be sectioned, involuntarily committed, and not let out until/unless it can be assured that it is safe to do so - even if that's never.

I'm okay with a painless execution for this psycho.

Yeah, you call him a psycho, yet you advocate his murder, on a public forum.


So, you think someone who disemboweled a kitten is sane and will be a productive member of society.

We all could probably do without either of you
 
starsrift
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh, that's definitely a serial killer winding up to go for humans. But all they got him on is animal cruelty, a third degree felony. It's 3.5 years to 7 in prison, so maybe he'll wind up killing other felons and they won't let him out.
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: [wjactv.com image 850x478]
The real crime is his ska album, "Rude Boy At The Shanty Buffet".


Looks like a kitten killer.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Ketchuponsteak: Boojum2k: jso2897: I know everybody wants to torture this guy to death right away - but realistically, the penal system won't do anything much to him.
He needs to be sectioned, involuntarily committed, and not let out until/unless it can be assured that it is safe to do so - even if that's never.

I'm okay with a painless execution for this psycho.

Yeah, you call him a psycho, yet you advocate his murder, on a public forum.

So, you think someone who disemboweled a kitten is sane and will be a productive member of society.

We all could probably do without either of you


It is apparently important to you that other people should be functional worker units. I'm sure you are very warm and kind in the hours that you have not been activated by your factory, which hopefully does not construct weapons of war or toxic weirdness for Gwyneth Paltrow.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Tough guy.  Bet he gets brittle in the joint.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: Boojum2k: Ketchuponsteak: Boojum2k: jso2897: I know everybody wants to torture this guy to death right away - but realistically, the penal system won't do anything much to him.
He needs to be sectioned, involuntarily committed, and not let out until/unless it can be assured that it is safe to do so - even if that's never.

I'm okay with a painless execution for this psycho.

Yeah, you call him a psycho, yet you advocate his murder, on a public forum.

So, you think someone who disemboweled a kitten is sane and will be a productive member of society.

We all could probably do without either of you

It is apparently important to you that other people should be functional worker units. I'm sure you are very warm and kind in the hours that you have not been activated by your factory, which hopefully does not construct weapons of war or toxic weirdness for Gwyneth Paltrow.


Dude killed a helpless kitten. That's not counter-culture or alternative lifestyle or anything, that's psychotic.

And so are the people trying to defend him
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Reminds me of a news article I read about some Russian kid throwing a kitten into an oven. Goes to show just how damaged some people can become.
 
