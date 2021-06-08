 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Private eyes are watching you, Bill Gates   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

851 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2021 at 8:53 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he play with words? Play with love?
 
czei
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's the kind of hard hitting articles you get from the Daily Fail:  summaries of real journalist's work.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

moos: Did he play with words? Play with love?


images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size


Mildly amused.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Some day it'd be nice to hear from a wealthy old dude that just said, "I talked to my wife and told her I'd like to sleep with some other women. We can either stay married with this arrangement or she can walk with half our stuff, I really don't care".
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He didn't want to be known as micro, soft.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That isn't so bad...
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Could have been a Wham! song with Jitterbugs but he got rid of those when he was at Microsoft and gave the Jitterbugs to all the Windows users when there was a blue screen.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: Some day it'd be nice to hear from a wealthy old dude that just said, "I talked to my wife and told her I'd like to sleep with some other women. We can either stay married with this arrangement or she can walk with half our stuff, I really don't care".


In Rome, it was expected that marriage was for political and economic reasons, and you just got a mistress to get your jollies.  Hell, Pompey the Great was the butt of jokes and gossip in patrician society because he actually loved his wife!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Bill Gates comments, "I can't go for that.  No can do."
 
kb7rky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ah, the Daily Fail. I now doubt the existence of Bill Gates.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Ah, the Daily Fail. I now doubt the existence of Bill Gates.


Is Fark turning into Daily Fail to report on Bill Gates sex life?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

awruk!: kb7rky: Ah, the Daily Fail. I now doubt the existence of Bill Gates.

Is Fark turning into Daily Fail to report on Bill Gates sex life?


No, it's turning into 4chan.
But that's a subject for another day.
 
Monkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That dude has some serious boobs.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.