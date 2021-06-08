 Skip to content
(CNN)   CNN reports that massive internet outage has taken down CNN, which you can read on both CNN desktop and mobile   (cnn.com) divider line
11
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can now, subby.

For a while there, the CNN homepage was there but all the links were dead.

/half of Fark links were dead too
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which article is gonna stay up though? Currently three on main page...
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three in a row. In a row. Wow. Such duplication. Much repeating.
:)
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not just CNN - any website that used AWS and a backend tool for it that was apparently popular with many of the major internet sites like Reddit.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark, I am disappoint...
 
makerofmaps
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Breaks my heart fake news is down. New York Slimes is down as well. I haven't checked the Washington Compost to see if they are down.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

makerofmaps: Breaks my heart fake news is down. New York Slimes is down as well. I haven't checked the Washington Compost to see if they are down.


Just say "Jew York Times." You know you want to.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Internot of things.
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
makerofmaps
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: makerofmaps: Breaks my heart fake news is down. New York Slimes is down as well. I haven't checked the Washington Compost to see if they are down.

Just say "Jew York Times." You know you want to.


Actually with antiemetic attacks on the rise in New York right now it is no time for the Jewish people there.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: makerofmaps: Breaks my heart fake news is down. New York Slimes is down as well. I haven't checked the Washington Compost to see if they are down.

Just say "Jew York Times." You know you want to.


images.forwardcdn.comView Full Size
 
