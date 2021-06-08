 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Not content with their current plethora of dangerous animals, Australia discovers a new dinosaur species, one of world's biggest   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
4
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news, Subs. Dinosaur on human violence is beyond rare.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't worry. These were plant-eating dinosaurs, non-carnivorous gentle giants that would be completely harmless to humans.

You know, like elephants (500 human deaths/year) and Cape Buffalo (200 human deaths/year).
 
ktybear [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Good news, Subs. Dinosaur on human violence is beyond rare.


But if it happens anywhere it would be Australia
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
