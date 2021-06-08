 Skip to content
 
(CBS 21 Harrisburg) Video Skunk with head in a McDonald's cup saved by cop   (local21news.com) divider line
23
23 Comments     (+0 »)
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That white strip saved it from being shot.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The skunk was arrested for smelling like weed.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turned out it was actually a cat that had an unfortunate run in with some white paint
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank god smell-o-vision never caught on.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Skunk saved by pig" would have been a better headline, but OK.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Few years ago, I pulled an empty peanut-butter jar off the head of a raccoon outside my apartment building. It was before we had camera-phones and, in hindsight, not a smart idea.
 
Gulliver_Foyle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very brave man.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mistakes were made."

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good man to do a solid for an animal in distress.

I'd be careful about it being out in the middle of the day, though - aren't they normally nocturnal?
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now he will grow up to fight along side Skeletor.

poeghostal.comView Full Size
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then it went and sexually harassed some poor cat.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: "Mistakes were made."

[pbs.twimg.com image 425x640]


I had that happen, but it was with a flying squirrel. Forgot to bring the feeders in, one night. The next day, there was a rotund little flying squirrel in there who ate so much, he couldn't fit back out the slot he had entered.

He looked at me, as if to say, "I know, but it was worth it."
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: aren't they normally nocturnal


Not particularly. When I was in prison we had a whole family of skunks that guys fed. They were on the yard more than I was, and ate better than I did, too. The only big foofaraw happened when the geese migrated through. The geese and the skunks had turf wars just outside the yard fence, angling for the swag from the skunk feeders.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Good man to do a solid for an animal in distress.

I'd be careful about it being out in the middle of the day, though - aren't they normally nocturnal?


It had a cup on its head so it thought it was night
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you pick a skunk up by the tail they can't spray you. I wouldn't have believed it until I saw old Louie do it with one stuck in a pool back when I worked repairing them.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: If you pick a skunk up by the tail they can't spray you. I wouldn't have believed it until I saw old Louie do it with one stuck in a pool back when I worked repairing them.


I'm not falling for that again.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goatharper: Billy Liar: aren't they normally nocturnal

Not particularly. When I was in prison we had a whole family of skunks that guys fed. They were on the yard more than I was, and ate better than I did, too. The only big foofaraw happened when the geese migrated through. The geese and the skunks had turf wars just outside the yard fence, angling for the swag from the skunk feeders.


Ah.  I've only seen them "in the wild" in the sunrise or sunset hours.  The only one I've seen in the middle of the day was one that crawled up from an irrigation ditch around noon into our shop's back lot.  He was limping, and then staggering around pretty erratically.  He ended up finding some shade behind the dumpster, and began what looked like hyperventilating and then died.  No one wanted to go near, because we thought he might have been rabid or had the plague or something (it was plague season right then)  Really kind of sad and affecting to watch.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

goatharper: angling for the swag from the skunk feeders


Congratulations.  I don't see many candidates for "truly original combination of English words" that short very often.
 
goatharper
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: then died.


That is sad. In my experience they are placid and even-tempered little critters. Our dogs get themselves sprayed on a regular basis, but I know how the dogs act and blame the dogs.
 
goatharper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bughunter: goatharper: angling for the swag from the skunk feeders

Congratulations.  I don't see many candidates for "truly original combination of English words" that short very often.


Not my intent, but thanks, and glad it tickled your fancy.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

goatharper: bughunter: goatharper: angling for the swag from the skunk feeders

Congratulations.  I don't see many candidates for "truly original combination of English words" that short very often.

Not my intent, but thanks, and glad it tickled your fancy.


I'm a word nerd.

/miss the M-W WOTD threads, even
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Good man to do a solid for an animal in distress.

I'd be careful about it being out in the middle of the day, though - aren't they normally nocturnal?


Yeah. I had a workman -- can't remember why he was here -- come around to the front door to tell me I had to get "Animal Control" over here to get rid of a racoon. It was on our back steps and wouldn't budge. A racoon out in the daytime is either rabid or otherwise diseased. The workman wasn't going to find out which.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

