Sheriff Buford T. Justice still chasing Bandit forty-four years later and may soon have them in custody
    Smokey and the Bandit  
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That beer must be pretty skunky by now.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Smokey and the Bandit - No Way You Could Come From My Loins
Youtube Sn9-nNLzcWE


funniest god damn scene.  can you imagine the uproar if this aired today?
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Sn9-nNLz​cWE]

funniest god damn scene.  can you imagine the uproar if this aired today?


My other favorite exchange is:

"Daddy, look at that big ugly alligator."
"That reminds me, I got to call your momma today."
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Remind me to punch your mama in the mouth...

/joking, of course, subby's mom needs that mouth to make rent this month
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [YouTube video: Smokey and the Bandit - No Way You Could Come From My Loins]

funniest god damn scene.  can you imagine the uproar if this aired today?


Remember his most famous line on the Honeymooners?
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm going to stick in a plug here for Stuntman! by Hal Needham. Honestly, swear-to-God, one of the best autobiographies I've ever read. Completely entertaining.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gar1013: ltdanman44: [YouTube video: Smokey and the Bandit - No Way You Could Come From My Loins]

funniest god damn scene.  can you imagine the uproar if this aired today?

Remember his most famous line on the Honeymooners?


"I been watchin' you Norton, and I know, you been watchin' me"?
 
thatguyoverthere70
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
BANK WOBBA?!?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [YouTube video: Smokey and the Bandit - No Way You Could Come From My Loins]

funniest god damn scene.  can you imagine the uproar if this aired today?


" Outdated cultural depiction."
That's what it says in the beginning of old westerns like Death Valley Days.

Fark the woke crowd.
 
supek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: BANK WOBBA?!?


*wipes bits of diablo sammich off my face*
 
thatguyoverthere70
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The foul-mouthed lawman will find a black Trans-Am like he chased through the movie. And he'll then find another Trans-Am, and then another, and then another - as many as 100 bandits, all of them gathering in the Railyard for the start of a weeklong rolling car show through the northern Midwest.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thatguyoverthere70
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

supek: thatguyoverthere70: BANK WOBBA?!?

*wipes bits of diablo sammich off my face*


"Bank wobbin' is baby shiat compared to what this dude is doin'!"
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 850x458]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sum biatch!
 
