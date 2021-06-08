 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lincoln Journal Star)   If you're not safe walking in Plainview, where are you safe   (journalstar.com) divider line
12
    More: Sad, Automobile, Murder, Capital punishment, Officer Erin Spilker, Capital punishment in the United States, death penalty, Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Kolawole Akin Akinnigbagbe  
•       •       •

636 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2021 at 8:40 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walking in the shadows.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walking along the highway? Almost nowhere.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the roughly 3-foot vicinity of Pharrell Williams...
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a suggestion. Why don't we have a better public transportation? That way we don't need to worry about people walking on the freeway.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: Walking in the shadows.


Great. Now I am having 1980's queensryche flashbacks.

Also, Plainview is where I hide all my stuff.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Just a suggestion. Why don't we have a better public transportation? That way we don't need to worry about people walking on the freeway.


Dunno if you've actually been in America, but most of the places people have to walk along the freeway, things are too far apart for "public transportation" to be really effective.
 
NoGodsButtMan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Ragin' Asian: Just a suggestion. Why don't we have a better public transportation? That way we don't need to worry about people walking on the freeway.

Dunno if you've actually been in America, but most of the places people have to walk along the freeway, things are too far apart for "public transportation" to be really effective.


USSR did it with train systems, more land fewer people. It's a matter of priorities.
 
Mukster
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In cognito
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Just a suggestion. Why don't we have a better public transportation? That way we don't need to worry about people walking on the freeway.


Because throwing away 30-60 minutes of your life waiting for schedules to sync-up every time you need to go somewhere isn't worth it.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Walking in Memphis
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Which Plainview?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nobody walks in L.A.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.