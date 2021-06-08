 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJCL Savannah)   Man out fishing with his pals reels in rare, 400 pound grouper. Fark: They grow to twice that weight   (wjcl.com) divider line
15
    More: Strange, Florida, Gulf of Mexico, United States, Caribbean, Fish, Grouper, Fishing, South Carolina  
•       •       •

943 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Jun 2021 at 2:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I could really go for a grouper sandwich right now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: I could really go for a grouper sandwich right now.

[Fark user image 425x282]


You're gonna need a bigger bun.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grouper is pretty darn tasty but overrated IMHO
Get me some fresh red snapper or mahi mahi...mmmm fish
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we've had enough articles about the orange menace at this point.  Why greenlight...

OH.  400 pound GROUPER.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litespeed74: Grouper is pretty darn tasty but overrated IMHO
Get me some fresh red snapper or mahi mahi...mmmm fish


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope the fish was ok 😬

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grouper?! I just met her!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"yeah fat girl you like that?"

Was that a) The fisherman or b) me 45 minutes after last call?
 
MelGoesOnTour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the day we were told to call them Jewfish and like it.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wildlife officials in nearby Florida recently announced they may lift the state's three-decade ban on catching and killing goliath groupers. The species has rebounded from when they were driven to near-extinction from overfishing and environmental damage.

Time to fix that. Yet again Florida leading the way!
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I could really go for a grouper sandwich right now.

[Fark user image 425x282]


LOVED that place back when I lived in the FL.

/mmmm Jerk scallops
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "yeah fat girl you like that?"

Was that a) The fisherman or b) me 45 minutes after last call?


I had a one night stand after a concert in Maine with a fat chick. Leaving the hotel parking lot I yelled out 'I LOVE YOU BIG GIRL!' and peeled out.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hoblit: The_Sponge: I could really go for a grouper sandwich right now.

[Fark user image 425x282]

LOVED that place back when I lived in the FL.

/mmmm Jerk scallops


Oooh...I should try those when I go back.
 
Magnus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: "yeah fat girl you like that?"

Was that a) The fisherman or b) me 45 minutes after last call?


YES!
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This fish can grow to as much as 800 pounds and over 8 feet in length.

Can could should

not anymore
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.